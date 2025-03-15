Categories:

Skyline wins second conference game against De Anza 13-1

Byline photo of Justin Kapsas
Justin Kapsas, Sports Editor
March 15, 2025
Sophomore shortstop Ethan Reader (left) covers second base to tag the runner out.
Sophomore shortstop Ethan Reader (left) covers second base to tag the runner out.
Justin Kapsas

Skyline Baseball won their second conference game against De Anza 13-1 Friday, March 14 at the Skyline baseball field.

Skyline started the first inning strong, scoring six runs to gain the lead. Skyline would also gain one run in the 2nd inning, one run in the 6th inning, two in the 7th inning, and three in the 8th inning.

Sophomore pitcher Nikau Heeny started the game for Skyline as he struck one out six batters through six innings. Heeny had a little trouble in the top of the 5th inning, after a walk, and a double was hit by De Anza, allowing one run to score.

Heeny said he was able to push through the inning and keep throwing strikes as usual.

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Tony Bruincardi said he was excited to see the team come out to the field ready to play their hardest and set an example for what a well-balanced team should be.

“We did a phenomenal job coming out and setting the tone for a home game,” Bruincardi said. “When they focus on the details this is what they could be.”

After De Anza, Skyline’s next series will be against Cañada College. Their first game will be at Skyline field Tuesday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
De Anza freshman pitcher Chris Smith (left) on the mound as Skyline freshman outfielder Vinny Smith (center) takes his lead at first base.
Skyline Baseball rallies late to beat De Anza in first conference game
Sophomore point guard Achilles Woodson takes a fade away shot in front of a defender.
Skyline men's basketball advance to regional finals
Skyline baseball waits to hear whether the game will continue due to the sudden heavy fog.
Skyline baseball loses 18-8 to Marin in foggy matchup
Skyline point guard Achilles Woodson pushes through defenders to attempt a layup.
Skyline comes out on top 77-74 against Las Positas on Sophomore Night
Freshman Jamie Micallef wrestles Santa Rosa Junior College's Lyla Kondrashoff in her second dual match at the meet.
Skyline women’s wrestling victorious in inaugural home competition
Freshman infielder Nick Tobin prepares himself at bat.
Skyline baseball sweeps Solano College off the floor