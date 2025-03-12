Skyline Baseball rallies late to beat De Anza in first conference game

Skyline Baseball beat De Anza College 9-3 Tuesday, March 11, kicking the conference season off with a bang. Skyline’s overall record is now 15-5, with a conference record of 1-0.

Freshman starting pitcher Steven Dalton started the game for Skyline. He pitched 6 innings, giving up 5 hits overall and 2 runs in the top of the 3rd inning due to a 2-run home run. Dalton also struck out 5 of the 23 batters he faced. His earned run average (ERA) is now 2.21 with a pitching record of 5-0.

Head coach Tony Bruincardi said he was very impressed with Dalton’s work.

“Steven was really good,” Bruincardi said. “He got squeezed on some stuff, but he’s been one of our top two arms for sure.”

Skyline was down 2-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning, but was able to make up 1 run after Jacob DuFrene hit a single to get on base, then scored on a double hit by Gabriel Melara to make it 2-1; however, the bottom of the 6th inning is when the bats truly ignited.

By the end of the 6th inning, the score would be 6-2. Freshman outfielder Trey Johnson sparked the Skyline offense with a 2 run home run hit over the right field fence, and according to witnesses, it hit lane 6 on the running track behind the field.

Johnson said it felt great to get a second home run of the season and was confident it was going over the fence as soon as he made contact.

“I got my pitch, and I knew it was gone off the bat,” Johnson said.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, freshman outfielder Vinny Smith singled, bringing home freshman Makai Susor and sophomore Nick Tobin, earning Smith 2 RBIs and making the score 5-2. Sophomore utility player Gabriel Melara followed up with a triple, sending Smith to score.

De Anza remained stagnant, but Skyline kept the train rolling. Susor doubled in the bottom of the 7th inning, bringing home sophomore Ethan Reader. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Smith had singled, made it to third on a double by Melara, and then advanced home on a balk. With Melara on third after the balk, Santino Nanez hit a sac fly into center field, allowing Melara to score.

Sidearm throwing sophomore Devin Costa shut the game down, pitching in the 8th and 9th inning. Out of the 7 batters faced, Costa struck out 4, giving up only 1 hit.

Costa also mentioned how important it was to win this first conference game.

“It feels good to start off to a great start,” Costa said. “Then we’ll keep it going, keep the momentum.”

Skyline will play their next game at De Anza Thursday, March 13 and will finish the series at Skyline Saturday, March 15.

Story continues below advertisement