What San Francisco needs to do during free agency

The 49ers have work to do as they look for a deep playoff run next season

The expectations is for the 49ers to move on from QB Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.

NFL free agency is less than three weeks away from starting and the San Francisco 49ers have their hands full as they have 34 pending free agents starting 2022.

Top names include DJ Jones, Jason Verrett, Raheem Mostert, etc. The 49ers need to figure out who they want to bring back and who they don’t want to as they have a championship-contending team built up already.

The 49ers also have young talent that is looking to sign new contracts with the team including Jauan Jennings and Azeez Al-Shaair. Both had breakout seasons last year as Al-Shaair played a big role in the success of the 49ers and filled in spots when injuries hurt the team. At one point he took the LB 2 spot when Dre Greenlaw went down with an injury.

Jauan Jennings, wide receiver for the team, stepped up at the end of the season and made some important plays during week 18’s win against the Los Angeles Rams to advance them to the playoffs.

Free agency begins on March 16 and every NFL team can start signing players.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had an outstanding season last year and finished top five in receiving yards and seven in rushing touchdowns, He is also looking for a contract extension that would earn him millions, a value he prove that last season.

Another top-name player that would be looking for a contract extension is defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa last season finished top 4 in sacks with 15.5 sacks after having to sit out last year with an ACL tear. Both players are seeking monster contracts but will not likely happen until the end of summer.

The big question is who’s gonna be the 49ers quarterback? Will they bring back Jimmy Garoppolo for one more season? Will Trey Lance’s era in San Francisco begin? All of these questions are questions that will not be answered until the beginning of the season.

There are six more months until the NFL season starts but would that be enough time for Lance? He started 2 games last season in which he went 1-1. Lance would be a major upgrade from Garoppolo as he can run with the ball which Garoppolo wasn’t able to. Another plus is Lance has a stronger arm than Garoppolo.

But until then we will have to wait and see what route the 49ers choose. Maybe there’s a chance that Tom Brady comes out of retirement and signs with us!