The Last Dance: What I Learned

Being born in 1998, the only knowledge I knew about Michael Jordan was really just the basics. The six titles, a part of the 1992 U.S. Olympic basketball team, and of course the Jordan Brand.

Watching The Last Dance was a treat. A five-week lesson where I was fascinated by something new in each of the ten episodes. And maybe that’s because I didn’t watch a single second of these Chicago Bulls teams or even have a recollection of Jordan’s tenure with the Wizards in the early 2000s. Yet I don’t think anybody can argue that Jordan along with his Bulls team had the greatest run in all of professional sports.

That’s just one of many conclusions that I was left with, here they are and fill free to argue with me in the comments.

Episode Five was the best out of them all. Starting out with the 1998 All Star Game in Madison Square Garden where Jordan was essentially playing a one-on-one with Kobe Bryant, then hearing from Bryant himself calling Jordan his “big brother.” Jordan not even wanting to get on the plane to visit the Nike headquarters, yet getting the highest offer from them compared to the other shoe companies. Seeing how the “Dream Team” practice in Monte Carlo was perhaps the greatest practice in the history of all basketball practices. All the celebrities that came out to see the Bulls on the road and how tickets were almost hard to come by for all their games. And throughout the entire series but showcased perfectly in this episode, the music selection was perfect.

Steve Kerr’s backstory in Episode 9 was one of the more candid and powerful moments of ‘The Last Dance.’ Kerr being recruited by just the University of Arizona, then learning the tragic death of his father being killed by Islamic extremists while Steve was a freshman, showed the low points of Kerr’s life. It all led up to his title clinching shot in the 1997 Finals. Out of all the members on the Chicago Bulls who were interviewed for this documentary, it’s Steve Kerr who won our hearts over.

Michael Jordan is the king of being petty. It’s hard for an athlete of his caliber to always get motivated for a game, but that’s where Jordan separates himself from any NBA player. Using a missed MVP award as fuel for the Finals against Charles Barkley and Karl Malone is understandable on any athlete scale. But seeing that if you decided to talk trash or not even speak to Jordan led to him wanting to humiliate you and your team on the court.

Dennis Rodman lived the greatest lifestyle during the 1997-1998 season. Throw out the success he had with Chicago, that almost seems to be an afterthought. Leaving the team to make a trip to Las Vegas and having Jordan come get him, all while during the season, was an incredible story, but to leave unannounced during the Finals, to make a wrestling appearance alongside Hulk Hogan is definitely mind-blowing. Just imagine if there was social media back then.

The “Dream Team” is not the greatest collection of basketball talent put on a team, that “award” will go to the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. The “dream team” was everything NBA fans wanted at the time and yes they destroyed each team in their path at the 1992 games, winning by at least 32 points in all eight games. But that’s the problem, the “dream team” was never challenged in Barcelona compared to the 2012 team in London. NBA talent wasn’t as great on a global scale in ’92 and we have seen immediate growth in foreign countries in the past decade and will only get stronger in the next decade.

In these tough times for all, The Last Dance was an escape for literally anyone. It was a learning experience for the youth and a trip down memory lane for those were fortunate to watch Jordan play basketball.