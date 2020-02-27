Aubrey Huff’s Deserved Dismissal of World Series Anniversary

Former World Series champion and new Twitter troll Aubrey Huff has been banned from the 10-year reunion celebrating the Giant’s 2010 win against the Texas Rangers.

I was a sophomore in high school when the 2010 World Series took place, and was infatuated with the team. I hopped on that bandwagon so hard that my rear is still recovering from the impact. I rocked a fake beard imitating Brian Wilson and acted like I was choking all day, but we still got the win, and when we did, I was in pure heaven. Flash forward to today, when the political climate has become a bit more consistent in the world of sports. Some spectators can dissociate the player’s views from the game, and others react — whether internally, or by writing 600 words a minute ranting on a Facebook post. Aubrey Huff, on the other hand, has truly been off his bloody rocker.

Huff’s tweets have been so disgusting, from him posing with a human silhouette target at the gun range with the caption, “By the way, most of the headshots were theirs,” regarding Bernie Sanders and socialists, then retweeting, “We should invade Iran and take their b******. Persian girls are hot af without the headgear and you know they know how to act right”. With his supreme insight, he added on, saying, “Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things… (purple smiling devil emoji)”. He deleted the second tweet, and during his interview on Fox News, the interviewer even said, “You deleted that tweet, which was a good idea — It was a little edgy,” proceeding to move on to the next point and sweep it under the rug, while poor little Aubrey defended himself from the cancellation. It doesn’t end there: After the Giants hired their first female coach, he tweeted, “Couldn’t imagine taking baseball instruction from an ex female softball player (rolling eye emoji). Have fun with that”. This covers so many reasons why he wasn’t invited to this reunion — he is literally calling out the current coach and playing the “woe is me” card. You can hold your political views any way you please, but Huff’s hitting for the cycle, posting Islamophobic, sexist, terroristic, and outright gross tweets. His main defense was, “I was always the guy that kept it loose in the locker room, that kind of sense of humor I have on Twitter…” This reminds me of a certain someone else who had the same sort of excuse to use “locker room talk”. At least Huff never claimed to grab anyone by the… uh… Nevermind.

In an attempt to divert the attention from his lacking self-awareness, Huff brought up Giants CEO Larry Baer and his physical altercation with his wife, Pam. With all this drama happening with the Giants, perhaps being an Astros fan would be easier to deal with. Aubrey Huff is just eating up all of this attention, “triggering the left” or “just tellin’ it like it is”, yet aside from the tweets he retches up, when was he last relevant in the sports sector? Is he trying to be conservative Colin Kaepernick? I mean, yeah, Kaepernick’s playing on the field was so hard to watch the season of the infamous kneel that I scrubbed my Youtube search history — but at least he wasn’t threatening to shoot presidential candidates. So give yourself a pat on the back, Kap — just for the “not shooting part” — not your playing on the field, please, no.

I’ll just wait a month for Huff’s relevancy to plummet, unless he tries running for president for 2024 — and if that’s the case, well, he’d still have better chances than Biden.