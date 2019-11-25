Piergrossi’s Team is Young yet Poised

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Skyline men’s basketball head coach, Justin Piergrossi has seen many different teams come through his program. Now in his 16th season, Piergrossi’s will have many challenges as he looks to lead his freshman dominant team that is filled with unknown potential.

“Overall I’m pretty happy especially since we’re so young and we’re so inexperienced at this level so definitely I know we can be better than this and we need to start delivering.” said Piergrossi.

Through their first four games they have held their own splitting their wins and losses. Their two defeats against Los Medanos and at Modesto have only been by a combined five points. It is a small sample size, but they are without a doubt showing that they are capable of being competitive while learning to play with each other.

“We’ve had a couple of games where we faced runs by the other team and we’ve been able to answer those runs by sticking together and just sticking with the plan.” Said Piergrossi.

That plan is being expressed at their daily practices where Piergrossi is looking to sell the basics of being consistently focused, energetic and executing at the highest level. These good habits being established can only make build his team and make them a stronger unit.

In Skyline’s 91-78 win over Solano, they finished with six players scoring in double figures and shot 53 percent from the field. Led by Colby Vazquez who had 21 yet scoring came from the bench as well with Justin Robles having 14 and Callum Spurlock having 10.

Both Vazquez and Walter Lum lead the team early on averaging 16 points a game but as a team they are averaging about 18 assists per game. The ball movement is another part of Piergrossi’s scheme by not heavily relying on one or two players to account for most of the scoring.

“We are always talking to our players that the person that is the most open should have the ball and then we want that person to make good decisions,” Said Piergrossi. “We never know who that person is going to be, we are trusting that our team is going to get that person the ball.”

Skyline ends the 2019 year with only one road game when they have to travel to Napa Valley just before Thanksgiving. From there, December will feature five straight home as Skyline looks to strengthen its non-conference record.