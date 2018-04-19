Could this be the Sharks’ year?

The 2017-2018 San Jose Sharks are looking to earn their first championship in franchise history as the playoffs started. The San Jose Sharks sit at 2nd place in the Pacific Division and have earned 100 points as a team for the first time since the 2013- 2014 season. I believe they’re in a good position to finally win it all this year.

Even though the San Jose Sharks have been in the playoffs at least 20 times in their 26 year history, they all ended in heart-breaking disappointment. For example, in the 2014 playoffs, the Sharks earned 2nd place in the Pacific Division.

However, they blew a three games to none lead in the series to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Kings, by losing four straight games where they got knocked out of the playoffs that year.

The biggest heartbreak of all was in 2016’s playoff run when they made it to their first Stanley Cup series NHL championship round. All the excitement and hype of making it to the finals was short lived as they quickly fell behind in the series, two games to none, to their opponent the Pittsburgh Penguins. They could never get out of the hole as they eventually lost the series in Game Six.

They tried to redeem themselves after last year’s 2017 playoffs, but they never got past the first round as they lost the series to the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Now it’s a new year and a brand new playoff run for the Stanley Cup.

Those past experiences may pay off in dividends this run. The 2018 playoffs have already started and the Sharks have a strong start as they are up by two games in the first round against the Anaheim Ducks. They are poised for a run in this year’s playoffs.

Especially with returning veterans like center Joe Pavelski. Pavelski tied for the lead and most scored goals. He has the fifth most goals in the past five seasons. Brent Burns is a tremendous defense and probably one of the best there is in the playoffs. His defense is a shot generator machine for the Sharks’ offense.

As playoff games are incredibly tight, the Shark’s defense will play a key role in their run. Goals, especially ones from power plays, (which are generated from penalties) can mean the difference in a game, so it’s a plus that they are tied for first in penalty kills.

Ultimately, great defense, timely offense, and the great baggage of the past playoff experiences will help the Sharks take the championship this year.