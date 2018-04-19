The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Could this be the Sharks’ year?

Rachelle Lamb, TSV Sports EditorApril 19, 2018 • 33 viewsLeave a Comment

Courtesy of Chris Sampang
Fans at the San Jose SAP center on April 5, 2018.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 2017-2018 San Jose Sharks are looking to earn their first championship in franchise history as the playoffs started. The San Jose Sharks sit at 2nd place in the Pacific Division and have earned 100 points as a team for the first time since the 2013- 2014 season. I believe they’re in a good position to finally win it all this year.

Even though the San Jose Sharks have been in the playoffs at least 20 times in their 26 year history, they all ended in heart-breaking disappointment. For example, in the 2014 playoffs, the Sharks earned 2nd place in the Pacific Division.

However, they blew a three games to none lead in the series to the eventual Stanley Cup Champions, the Los Angeles Kings, by losing four straight games where they got knocked out of the playoffs that year.

The biggest heartbreak of all was in 2016’s playoff run when they made it to their first Stanley Cup series NHL championship round. All the excitement and hype of making it to the finals was short lived as they quickly fell behind in the series, two games to none, to their opponent the Pittsburgh Penguins. They could never get out of the hole as they eventually lost the series in Game Six.

They tried to redeem themselves after last year’s 2017 playoffs, but they never got past the first round as they lost the series to the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Now it’s a new year and a brand new playoff run for the Stanley Cup.

Those past experiences may pay off in dividends this run. The 2018 playoffs have already started and the Sharks have a strong start as they are up by two games in the first round against the Anaheim Ducks. They are poised for a run in this year’s playoffs.

Especially with returning veterans like center Joe Pavelski. Pavelski tied for the lead and most scored goals. He has the fifth most goals in the past five seasons. Brent Burns is a tremendous defense and probably one of the best there is in the playoffs. His defense is a shot generator machine for the Sharks’ offense.

As playoff games are incredibly tight, the Shark’s defense will play a key role in their run. Goals, especially ones from power plays, (which are generated from penalties) can mean the difference in a game, so it’s a plus that they are tied for first in penalty kills.

Ultimately, great defense, timely offense, and the great baggage of the past playoff experiences will help the Sharks take the championship this year.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Showcase

Save your coins with thrifting
Save your coins with thrifting
New Lara, who dis?
New Lara, who dis?
Tips for traveling students
Tips for traveling students
Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory
Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory
Let’s spill the tea
Let’s spill the tea

Other stories filed under Sports

Skyline emerges victorious against Gavilan
Skyline emerges victorious against Gavilan
NBA Playoffs preview

The most anticipated event in professional sports is now upon us: the NBA playoffs. The eight top teams from each Western and Eastern conference will ...

No hype for US Soccer
No hype for US Soccer
Did you catch that?
Did you catch that?
The moral of the story
The moral of the story
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Features

    Save your coins with thrifting

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Focal Point

    New Lara, who dis?

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Features

    Tips for traveling students

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Focal Point

    Immerse yourself in a rainbow of experiences at The Color Factory

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Features

    Let’s spill the tea

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Sports

    The moral of the story

  • Opinions

    Yes, I’m vegan…

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Features

    Joie de vivre

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    News

    The psychological impact of midterms on students

  • Could this be the Sharks’ year?

    Features

    Quick breakfast ideas for people on the grind

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Could this be the Sharks’ year?