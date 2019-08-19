The Associated Students of Skyline College welcomed back students on Monday, Aug. 19 with boba from Pit Stop Boba Shop. In under three hours, the boba ASSC had provided was gone, spurring a question: what’s Skyline students’ favorite boba places and why?

Michael Krumehacker said his favorite boba came from Quickly and that he liked their flavors and their selection.

Kinesiology major Rolo Mutul said his favorite boba spot was Boba Guys and Tpumps.

“The best flavors I would recommend from Boba Guys is the plain horchata and chai tea flavors,” Mutul said. “Tpumps is a little complicated since there are so many flavors to choose from.”

Student Anna Biehn likes Tpumps and Tea World.

“Tpumps, their flavors are better and they put like their own twist on it,” Biehn said.