Skyline Students’ Favorite Boba Places

August 19, 2019

Michael+Krumehacker+responds+with+his+favorite+boba+place.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Skyline Students’ Favorite Boba Places

Michael Krumehacker responds with his favorite boba place.

Michael Krumehacker responds with his favorite boba place.

Daniel Archuleta/The Skyline View

Michael Krumehacker responds with his favorite boba place.

Daniel Archuleta/The Skyline View

Daniel Archuleta/The Skyline View

Michael Krumehacker responds with his favorite boba place.

Layna Salinas

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

The Associated Students of Skyline College welcomed back students on Monday, Aug. 19 with boba from Pit Stop Boba Shop. In under three hours, the boba ASSC had provided was gone, spurring a question: what’s Skyline students’ favorite boba places and why?

 

Daniel Archuleta/The Skyline View

Michael Krumehacker said his favorite boba came from Quickly and that he liked their flavors and their selection. 

 

Cristian Garcia /The Skyline View
Rolo Mutul discusses his go-to boba places.

Kinesiology major Rolo Mutul said his favorite boba spot was Boba Guys and Tpumps. 

“The best flavors I would recommend from Boba Guys is the plain horchata and chai tea flavors,” Mutul said. “Tpumps is a little complicated since there are so many flavors to choose from.” 

Student Anna Biehn likes Tpumps and Tea World. 

“Tpumps, their flavors are better and they put like their own twist on it,” Biehn said.