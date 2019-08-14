Welcome Back Skyline Students!

A hot, sunny day welcomes Skyline students to the fall semester, a great change from the usual fog.

For newly graduated high school students, community college carries a greater sense of independence. Here are a few tips if you are a new student in Skyline College:

During your free time, check out the entire campus. This is far better than waiting until the last minute to find your classes.

Take advantage of the cafeteria. After long hours in class, food will help you a lot.

Stay away from the full parking lots; they will cause you to be late.

Find the best prices on your books; a used book does wonders.

Good luck as you start your journey at Skyline College.