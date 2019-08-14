Welcome Back Skyline Students!
A hot, sunny day welcomes Skyline students to the fall semester, a great change from the usual fog.
For newly graduated high school students, community college carries a greater sense of independence. Here are a few tips if you are a new student in Skyline College:
- During your free time, check out the entire campus. This is far better than waiting until the last minute to find your classes.
- Take advantage of the cafeteria. After long hours in class, food will help you a lot.
- Stay away from the full parking lots; they will cause you to be late.
- Find the best prices on your books; a used book does wonders.
Good luck as you start your journey at Skyline College.