Filed under Focal Point, Movies, Reviews, Showcase

We’re in the Endgame Now: Avengers: Endgame Review

Mark David Magat, Co-Editor in Chief|May 5, 2019

We're in the Endgame Now: Avengers: Endgame Review

11 years. 22 movies. Over a billion fans. After the events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” the world was ready to see what happens next after the destruction and loss the Avengers had to face after Thanos’ arrival. And even more so, the world was ready to see how the Russo brothers, who directed “Endgame,” clj.d outdo their best work such as “Captain America: Civil War”, “Captain America: Winter Soldier”, and of course “Infinity War”. But does 11 years of build up and 22 movies of character development live up to the hype? Short answer: yes!

The movie follows the remaining Avengers and Guardians after the aforementioned loss to Thanos as they figure out how to undo what Thanos did. The marketing department for the movie did an amazing job at keeping the advertisement and trailers very vague. I won’t spoil how much the trailers show, but they basically showed you nothing.

Going off of knowing nothing about the movie, it takes a bunch of turns that I didn’t think the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the MCU, would take. And the way they do this is just pure fan service for the people who stuck around all these years. If I could describe it, it’s like a joy ride through memory lane and it was joyous — if not a bit sloppy — when it comes to explaining the science behind it.

Speaking of the sloppiness, act two’s use of scientific jargon to explain how they were going to defeat works is very confusing to follow along, even if you have read the comics.

There were also some aspects of the film that I had issues with. The first one has to do with Thor and his guilt with missing Thanos in “Infinity War”. It’s done well enough all throughout the movie, but there was a scene with Rocket Raccoon that had underlying messages about anxiety, and how they handled it wasn’t done well in my eyes. This is mainly due to how easy it was for Rocket to snap Thor out of a panic attack. That’s just not good enough for me.

The second issue I had was with one character’s exit from the MCU. This character was known for not being the most favorite character of the production team to fans. Yet, their death didn’t honor their character’s contribution to the MCU. Their exit was a reflection of how the production team saw them and not how the fans saw them. They could have had a more impactful exit.

With all that said, the third act is just jaw-droppingly amazing. If you thought the airport fight scene in Civil War was amazing, that’s just a mild argument in comparison to the final battle with Thanos in “Endgame”. There were so many moments where the audience went crazy for how amazing the fight was. And the ending is also so fitting for all these characters that it had people in my auditorium in tears. It’s quite amazing.

The movie isn’t perfect, and if you’re kind of loosey-goosey with the MCU, it’s fun and good enough, but if you grew up with the comics and then got into these movies, this is a no brainer. For anyone who didn’t see Endgame but loves these movies and comics, rush to go see it before the internet spoils everything.

We’re in the Endgame Now: Avengers: Endgame Review