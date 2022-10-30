Staff Picks: Halloween Horror

It’s Halloween week, which means it’s time to watch some spooky movies. We asked a few TSV staff members what their favorite horror films were.

Graham’s Pick: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

While not an overly horrifying film, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is an incredibly fun horror flick for a night in. The story doesn’t just leave you feeling for certain characters that go missing, it can bring some of your worst fears to light. Join the town of Mill Valley this Halloween and discover the history behind the scary stories we tell in the dark.

Joshua’s Pick: Midsommar (2019)

Not a lot of horror films offer anything frightening to me. Midsommar was an unexpectedly terrifying film, with some of the most grotesque makeup I’ve ever seen. But it isn’t just the blood that will have audiences shaken. The story itself about a couple breaking up yet traveling together into the Swedish countryside is uncomfortable to watch for many reasons. The main character, Dani played by Florence Pugh, begins to question her own reality as the local residents act in strange manners. It is reminiscent of the cult classic, The Wicker Man (which I also recommend!). Grab some popcorn and enjoy this unsettling psychological thriller this Halloween!

Gabriel’s Pick: Child’s Play (1988)

At the end of the day, a movie is supposed to entertain. That is what Child’s Play does perfectly. Be it the over-the-top killings or the goofy dialogue, you will be glued to your seat the entire time. The tale of a murderous doll is a timeless classic perfect for this time of year.

Kathia’s Pick: The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring is not like any other horror film. From old horror tales showcased in the storyline to frightening jump scares, the film will have you heading for the theater exit quickly. But the most horrifying element of the film is a strange supernatural presence that terrorizes the halls of the Perron’s home.