The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Opinions, Showcase

Transitional age youth programs need easier access

Mark David Magat, Opinions EditorOctober 15, 2018 • 90 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Skyline has many programs that aid students, but the road to access them is a long and windy one.

Say you’ve just had your 18th birthday and just graduated high school, you’re finally an adult. Soon after the honeymoon phase though, you realize you need to sign your own paperwork, set your own appointments and essentially make your own choices. There are resources available to help young adults through this time, but they’re hard to find and it isn’t a guarantee you’ll be in a program. But applicants shouldn’t be turned away.

Transitional age youth or TAY is a term used to describe young adults between the ages of 16 to 24. It’s interesting that there is a term for an age group that is going through a big transition, yet we don’t offer them help, or don’t make it easy to receive help. These programs for TAY are great and abundant, but aren’t easy to find or come by.

Community colleges are a great place to start spreading news about programs surrounding TAY needs and wants because according to key facts from the California Community Colleges website, 55% of community colleges are made up of the TAY age range. So over half of the students in a community college are made up of young people who are still trying to figure out things such as finance, housing, mental and physical health and more.

There are a ton of programs on the Skyline campus, and they’re all great, but some students can’t get the help of these programs due to logistics or technicalities, like needing to be full-time students or even falling under a certain demographic like finance or age. Some can’t even find the right program for them because most of the programs are not advertised very well.

Now some would say that that’s a part of adulthood, figuring out everything yourself. But this leads to people failing more often. We ask young adults to do so much already, like going to college, going to work, eventually moving out and small things like doing laundry. All this can and will feel overwhelming. Any and all support in how to deal with everything adulthood entails is welcomed due to young adults not being trained beforehand.

And like the last point, we weren’t trained to be adults. We were taught to follow rules in high school and before. What happens when we’re given our freedom to choose for ourselves and do things ourselves? It’s going to be rough at the start, and that’s why promoting and using programs like these TAY friendly-programs are a great idea.

One solution is for all the programs in Skyline to be connected more. If one student can’t be in one program, faculty can quickly refer them to another program rather than just denying and leaving them to fend for themselves when they need help. Increasing the amount of communication between Skyline programs can do wonders for the students that these programs want to help.

The lack of well-known resources are a massive problem for young adults and on top of that we have so many responsibilities that we need all the help we can get. Also for anyone who’s seeking help, the help shouldn’t be a 10-part process that either leads to a plain yes or no, they should be given different options. Support should be readily available and easy to access.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Opinions

Tech Talk with Mark David Magat: Comparing Apples to Androids

The drastic rise in price of the new iPhones has caused Apple customers to look for other, cheaper solutions in the Android space. Back in June 200...

THIS IS AN EDITORIAL

Extreme weather. Threatening conditions in your area. America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. Presidential Alerts during a national emergen...

A Woman’s Limitations

There is a true inequality in the lives of men and women and it doesn’t stop at unequal pay. The limitations of a woman’s choice on whether or not...

The View From Here: Taking sexual assault seriously

The way society addresses sexual assault is detrimental to both the victim and society as a whole. The unfortunate reality for many of these victim...

Entrepreneurial students should back each other in their success

In this day and age, a little bit of support from someone’s fellow classmates can go a long way. This can apply to that particular student entrepren...

Other stories filed under Showcase

Reducing violence with Human Libraries
Reducing violence with Human Libraries
A Look into Fog Fest
A Look into Fog Fest
THIS IS AN EDITORIAL

Extreme weather. Threatening conditions in your area. America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. Presidential Alerts during a national emergen...

Seeing the world though a Queer Eye

In this divisive society, the U.S. seems to be broken into smaller opposing groups: this political group against that one, this religious group goin...

A Woman’s Limitations

There is a true inequality in the lives of men and women and it doesn’t stop at unequal pay. The limitations of a woman’s choice on whether or not...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Transitional age youth programs need easier access