The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Editorial, Opinions, Showcase

Hands off my Birth Control

October 27, 2017 • 34 viewsLeave a Comment

Photo+credit%3A+Mintzhet+Tan
Photo credit: Mintzhet Tan

Photo credit: Mintzhet Tan

Photo credit: Mintzhet Tan

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Birth control just became more expensive with President Trump’s rollback of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) mandate that employers cover the copay for their employee’s birth control. Now, any company or nonprofit can claim moral objections and not have to pay for employees birth control. Although, the Trump administration estimates that only a small number of employers will take advantage of this new policy, it begs the question if birth control is now on a slippery slope.

The Huffington Post estimates that “up to 62 million women could lose contraceptive health care coverage”. This is a big deal. Women take birth control for many reasons: to reduce acne, to have sex without worrying about getting pregnant, to plan families, to control heavy menstruation and irregular periods which is known as amenorrhea, to reduce migraines, to save money on the cost of tampons and pads each month, to lessen the symptoms of endometriosis, as well as many others. By taking away employer copay coverage of birth control, it could make contraceptives unaffordable to some women. And society as a whole suffers when women aren’t able to get access to birth control. This pushes American progress back and reduces opportunities for women.

Contraceptives revolutionize society. They allow for families to put off having children until they are financially stable. They can also result in smaller families which means that there isn’t as much competition for resources. Smaller families also mean that more money and education can be dedicated to each child. This benefits the children as well as the parents.

Birth control also empowers women to have control over their body. It allows them to plan out their lives. They have dreams and goals they want to accomplish. By being able to put off pregnancy until they are ready, many women go on to have fulfilling careers and become a valuable part of the workforce. When that right is oppressed, women are oppressed.

Many people protested on Twitter their dismay at the policy change under the hashtag #HandsOffMyBC. Although this policy greatly affects women, it should resonate with everyone. This is not just women’s fight. This is everyone’s fight. One thing people can do is get vocal. Tweet under the hashtag #HandsOffMyBC, talk to people about it’s importance. Men can help by supporting women’s decision to take control of their bodies and their futures and by being advocates for them. People, call your representatives, write them letters, make people listen. This is a cause worth fighting for because women’s rights and health care are worth fighting for.

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Editorial

Its time to talk about gun control

Gun control is once again the nation's topic of discussion after the Las Vegas massacre last week. White House press secretary Sarah Elizabeth Huckabe...

Donde esta la biblioteca?

As paying college students, we are entitled to a place where we can study and access student resources late into the night. The Skyline library is ...

Skyline keeps dreams alive

On September 5th, President Trump announced an executive order to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), putting the fate of 800,000 y...

Punishment for staff negligence

“Education is the foundation of our democratic society. Thus, we are committed to a comprehensive diversity framework that promotes social justice t...

Editorial: Make women’s bathrooms great again

If you are a woman, you know that Skyline's women’s bathrooms have dispensers for feminine hygiene products. It is also known that they are all empt...

Other stories filed under Opinions

Halloween ain’t Cheap Thrills
Halloween ain’t Cheap Thrills
The revival of the clowns in pop culture
The revival of the clowns in pop culture
Midterms (again)
Midterms (again)
Don’t Work Harder, Work Smarter

We’ve all had that moment, where we catch ourselves exaggerating how we were awake late into the night relentlessly pouring over our work. This g...

“These violent delights have violent ends”

The wild, wild west is back, and it’s not a good thing. Unlike in “Westworld”, the popular HBO show that takes place in a Western setting, it ha...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Hands off my Birth Control

    News

    Undetermined cause of fire worries Santa Cruz residents

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Opinions

    Halloween ain’t Cheap Thrills

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    Stow Lake: The legend of the Lady in White

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Focal Point

    Creepypasta’s creepiest

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    It’s the great pumpkin, Half Moon Bay!

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Men's Soccer

    Trojans defeat the undefeated

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    Bob’s Pumpkin Farm – a quintessential autumn coastal experience

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    Mental health awareness among community college students

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    FabLab at Skyline College

  • Hands off my Birth Control

    Features

    7 pop culture Halloween costumes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Hands off my Birth Control