At the beginning of the semester, Skyline College sent an all-school email detailing its commitment to Title IX, which was enacted in 1972, in an effort to prevent sex-based discrimination in any educational program.

When many female athletes reflect on the impact of Title IX, they point to the “Battle of the Sexes” between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs and the increase in participation rates in women’s sports that ensued.

In the 21st century, Skyline College has the unique opportunity to apply its commitment to Title IX to its women’s sports programs. Skyline competes in both men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, so why not softball and baseball?

Skyline College should have a women’s softball team to promote gender equality and give female athletes an equal opportunity to showcase their talent. It is unfair that there is a men’s baseball team at Skyline College but no women’s softball team.

By creating a women’s softball team, Skyline College can take a step towards promoting gender equality in sports. Moreover, having a women’s softball team can attract more female students to Skyline College. Female students who are passionate about softball may choose to attend the College of San Mateo because there is a women’s softball team. By creating a women’s softball team, Skyline College can attract talented female athletes to the school, which can improve the overall quality of the athletic program.

In addition, playing sports can be a great way for students to stay healthy and active. By providing female students with the opportunity to play softball, Skyline College can encourage them to lead a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, being part of a sports team can teach students valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership and time management. These skills can be applied to other areas of their lives, such as academics and their future careers.

Overall, starting a women’s softball team at Skyline College can prove the college’s commitment to Title IX, attract talented female athletes to the school from San Mateo County and better prepare women to graduate as confident leaders.