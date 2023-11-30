Students need more nutritious meals

Wikimedia Commons Rows of instant ramen fill up a supermarket in Daly City, CA.

Can we agree that Instant ramen noodles is a cheap college student staple and will most likely not be held in the healthy category of food that Skyline College offers.

This discussion is brought up when you see most of the students hang out that hang out in the cafeteria buying their ramen noodles. It is one of the cheapest options on the menu, but it’s also one of the most unhealthy foods provided.

In a 2014 study women who consume instant noodles frequently were found to be more likely to have metabolic syndrome—the group of risk factors, including obesity and high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, that increase the risk of heart diseaseand diabetes—according to a new study by Harvard School of Public Health (HSPH) researchers and colleagues.

“Instant ramen noodles are made out of wheat flour, water, salt and kansui, an alkaline water that adds elasticity to the noodles”

Story continues below advertisement

From a young age we are taught that a healthy diet can lead to a youthful appearance and feel our physical best. Not only does eating healthy make you look and feel great, one can actually think more clearly. A healthy well balanced diet can help one improve concentration and better memorization. On the other hand a poor diet can potentially lead to fatigue and or bad decision making. In addition, a poor diet can agitate and may lead to brain fog, stress and even depression.

Some skyline students are at a cognitive dissonance— they know ramen is bad for them but that doesn’t phase them. They still eat ramen since it gives them nostalgia, inexpensive or because of its availability.

Although, ramen is not considered healthy; students flock to the Student Store where one can find a whole ramen section including many flavors. Again, students find that the availability of ramen and its affordability is what keeps them coming back for more.

Skyline students need more options and an instant cup of ramen noodles is not cutting it any more.

Although, an instant cup of noodles is a staple in a skyline college students dining experience. We can all stop dragging our feet and come to a well rounded realization that ramen is NOT healthy for students to regularly consume and skyline college needs more healthy food options available for students.