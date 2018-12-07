The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Editorial, Opinions

Editorial: Video Games Are Art

December 7, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






We are always told to go outside, put our controllers down, pay more attention to the things around us instead of what’s on our screens.

Video games have held this stigma that playing them will just “burn our brain cells” and have no benefit toward our growth or mindset. However, this is not true. Video games are an art form and much like the art that you find in museums, it takes time, precision, and passion to be a creator and a player.

What separates video games apart from other forms of art is the participation of the audience. Viewers are no longer just viewing it; they are a part of it, which then draws a strong connection to the game and its platform.

In the CNN article “Why gaming is now for adults and art lovers”, Chris Melissinos said, “from games that recreate the childlike wonder in discovering magic and delight in the world — like ‘Super Mario Brothers’ — to those that explore the hopelessness of losing a child — as in ‘That Dragon, Cancer’ — video games are capable of expressing the full breadth of human experience.”

With video games, we have storytelling, color theory, digital animation, and so much more. With all these factors, we come to an emotional and wondrous experience, much like the feeling one experiences from art on a wall… But even deeper because of our active role in the video game’s process.

Jonathon Jones, The Guardian’s art critic and reporter, said in an article titled “Sorry MOMA, video games are not art”that video games are not art because “no one ‘owns’ the game,” he suggested. “So there is no artist, and therefore no work of art.”

Some may argue that with video games, there’s no real ‘owner’ but what you can’t always see is that the artistic owner of the game is the audience.

Yes, the people behind the scenes physically creating the games are the technical ‘owners’ but the people who play the games are the artists. With video games, you create your own world using the layout given to you, thus creating your own version of this art, and there are infinite opportunities. It’s the art that continues to grow.

Kyle Chayka, a journalist for The Atlantic claimed in his article “Why Video Games Are Works of Art” that “video games are nothing if not experiential. They are visuals and music and poetry all wrapped up into a single package. A video game isn’t just a game—it is a controlled passage through an overwhelming aesthetic experience.”

Art is always experimental, and video games are experimental as well, in their own way. There is always a new wave of graphics yet to be tried out, just as there’s always a new technique for using acrylic paint to learn.

In 2017, we were given the Nintendo Switch. This is a next-generation console made by the same company that gave us Super Mario Brothers. With this console, “Zelda: Breath of The Wild” was released.

As an example, the aesthetics of this game are uncanny. Each strand of hair on the main character’s head, the mountains in the distance, the sky’s ever-changing shades, the interactions between characters… It all has to do with the art form that you can’t help but notice.

Video games should no longer be looked at as useless or be used as a “time killer,” but instead be seen as a new way of seeing the artistic potential of the future. In video games, you can experience all kinds of emotions and experiment with different outcomes, finding new ways around obstacles.

These screens and controllers aren’t always holding us back. In fact, it could be helping us progress.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Editorial

We need to earn your trust

Trust in the media has never been lower and it has never been more important for the media to be right. According to a Gallup poll, 32% of Americans s...

Go V%&# Yourself

“Vote” is not a bad word. But you wouldn’t know that from the way that many millennials avoid it. Newsweek states that only 49 percent of eligib...

THIS IS AN EDITORIAL

Extreme weather. Threatening conditions in your area. America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. Presidential Alerts during a national emergen...

Single-use water bottles are the bane of humankind’s existence

Smartwater. Evian. Crystal Geyser. Arrowhead. Life Water. People have their favorites and their least favorites, but one thing everyone has in common ...

Missing: healthy, affordable, grab-and-go food options

Sodas. Ramen. Chips. Frappuccinos. Donuts. Sugar-coated waffles. Nachos. Burgers. Fries. These are some of the food options offered at Skyline Coll...

Other stories filed under Opinions

Journalism’s Impact: The View From Here

Journalism is a privilege that not every American citizen can understand. Journalists get to use their platform for what they believe is important, su...

Expanding your view

Our community college district needs to encourage students to explore interests outside of their major.With the way things are currently, students are...

BART and Sam are not students’ homies
BART and Sam are not students’ homies
Teachers are not Appreciated

Although we may have an international holiday celebrating their contributions to education and community, teachers are systematically not appreciated...

Inmates come to fight the flames

Some of the biggest fires in California history have just passed and there is no doubt the firefighters have played a massive part in fighting these ...

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Editorial: Video Games Are Art