Skyline needs its own fitness center for students

It is time for Skyline College to have its own fitness center.

The other colleges in the district of San Mateo, Cañada College and San Mateo College, already have high quality fitness centers and it is about time for Skyline to get one.

The absence of a building like this can be felt by some students, who would rather have an accessible fitness center on campus. It does not help that the other two colleges in the district have new fitness facilities, while Skyline feels as if it’s lagging behind.

This would be a wonderful addition to campus with it offering more to the students. People looking to take classes here may have more interest in coming here with a new fitness center being on campus with them most likely keeping it in mind when they decide to take classes here.

A fitness center would serve to give students more options for recreational activities on campus, as well as promoting healthier activities for students. Having some sort of fitness facility would also aid in boosting student morale by helping to calm and clear minds.

For example, the fitness center would most likely have a lot of activity available during finals week and the week before. Offering students these activities would be very beneficial and would likely lead to increased grades, improve students’ work ethic and also promote the school’s standing by getting more students to attend classes at Skyline.

With other colleges in the district getting fitness centers, it is only logical for Skyline to get one as well. It would benefit students as well by providing a healthy and recreational environment to help them before, after or during their class schedules. It would also benefit the students by being very convenient for them to access without having to commute to another fitness center that is further away.

Enough time has passed since both Cañada and San Mateo got their fitness centers, and it is for the best if Skyline can follow the trend and add one to this campus. Skyline students want this to happen, and it would greatly improve student life on campus all around.

The ball is in your court, Skyline. What will you do?