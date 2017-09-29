The student news site of Skyline College.

Filed under Editorial, Opinions

Donde esta la biblioteca?

Lauren GozonSeptember 29, 2017 • 171 viewsLeave a Comment

As paying college students, we are entitled to a place where we can study and access student resources late into the night.

The Skyline library is a valuable tool that the student body has found resourceful for many years. But for students that wish to study until the crack of dawn, the library hasn’t been their number one resource. Due to the library’s schedule, students are now disinterested in using it.

The Skyline library hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Skyline students who are seeking a quiet and safe environment are limited to those hours.

College students are notorious for waking up early and staying up late to study. Students have a difficult time finding a place to complete their school work because most study spots close early. Some students resort to finding other alternatives, such as studying at packed coffee shops or public libraries. However, most establishments close at 10 p.m. and the public library closes at 8 p.m. This leaves most students no recourse but to study at home. Some students prefer to avoid studying at home due to the distractions of their environment.

Some businesses, such as Starbucks Coffee, are open 24 hours or close late. However, these business tend to fill up quickly and are less likely to suit the needs of students.

Students with night classes are automatically unable to access the Skyline library. These students take night classes for many reasons. Many are full time employees or parents who are only able to complete their school work during the day. It is unfair that they can’t access these student resources.

Extending the closing hours on Monday through Friday to midnight and opening up on Sundays are possible solutions. People who want to study all weekend are limited to the resources offered in the library. Students would also be more likely to use the library knowing they won’t be kicked out early.

Some students aren’t fortunate enough to have a laptop or afford the textbook, therefore, they are dependent on library resources. People who need to access a computer late on a Friday or Saturday night must look elsewhere. Additionally, students who wish to study on Sundays are out of luck.

Opening up a part of campus that can be used as a late night study room is an alternative solution if we cannot come up with the funds to maintain the entire library.

Other schools, such as UC Davis, Stanford and San Francisco State University, offer their students some type of 24-hour study room. Skyline could potentially mimic what these schools are doing and provide a quiet, study-friendly, environment for their night owl students.

 

 

