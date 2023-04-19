Southeast Asian community bring rich, personal stories to public with Mekong museum

The ribbon cutting ceremony on April 19, to celebrate the opening of the Mekong: Stories from home mini-museum

On April 19, the Mekong: Stories from Home mini-museum opened on campus giving Skyline College students, staff, and the public a chance to see the rich cultural heritage of the Southeast Asian community.

This mini-museum presents artifacts, family photos, and written stories from a diverse set of countries ranging from Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. It is located in building 6, room 6210.

“The Mekong is a tribute to the stories of resilience, courage, and strength that have been passed down from one generation to another,” ASSC President Win Shwe Yee said.

The idea for the museum came about when the Student Government (ASSC) and representatives from several on-campus clubs visited the Laotian Refugee Museum “Between two Worlds” in Sacramento over last summer.

“Inspired by the museum’s focus on the struggles and experiences of refugees in America, we decided to bring the idea back to Skyline College as a way to showcase the personal narratives of South East Asian students and community members during an AAPI month,” Yee explained. “With the help of Student Life Staff, other South East Asian staff on campus, ASSC officers, MSU Representatives, and many community members, our vision became a reality.”

When asked what she hopes the museum will do for the community, Yee said “Overall, these stories can inspire and educate others, these will also provide administrators, staff, and faculties at Skyline College with a better understanding of the struggles of displaced people and immigrants of South East Asia and learn how to better support them during their college journey.”

The organizers of the exhibition hope that visitors will gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the rich cultural heritage and diversity of the Southeast Asian community. We also hope that visitors will gain a greater sense of empathy and understanding for the unique experiences and challenges faced by displaced people and immigrants of Mainland South East Asia while navigating life in America. Ultimately, by showcasing the personal narratives and stories of the Southeast Asian community, the exhibition may inspire visitors to embrace diversity, respect cultural differences, and promote inclusivity. -ASSC President Win Shwe Yee

Dates and Times Until April 28 Mon to Thur 9 am to 3 pm Fridays from 9 am until noon.