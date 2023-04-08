Campus news round-up

Skyline College named one of the nation’s best community colleges

A recent ranking of community colleges in the United States has placed Skyline College as the 73rd best in the nation.

The publication, Stacker, used information and data from Niche’s 2023 Best Community Colleges in America rankings to make the list.

“Skyline College in San Bruno California is dedicated to sustainability alongside education and has published both a Sustainability Plan and Climate Action Plan outlining its initiatives to improve its sustainability and environmental impact,” Stacker wrote in their rankings.

There are over 1,000 public community colleges in the U.S.

“It is quite an honor to be identified as a top community college, alongside our sister colleges in San Mateo County. Skyline College’s ranking put us in the top 8% of the 935 community colleges across the nation. While our publicly reported data is what got us in the top 100 ranking, What makes us truly great is our approach that brings a sense of belonging to our students in the context of excellence in teaching and learning,” President Melissa Moreno said.

“We have one of the most diverse set of employees and faculty in the District providing nothing short of a transformative experience to our students. When students arrive, they immediately get a sense that they belong here. Students see themselves reflected in the classroom, at our events, and in all the supportive services we provide,” Moreno added.

All three of the San Mateo County Community College campuses made the list, with College of San Mateo ranked 29th and Canada College placing 40th on the list.

Parking fees and health service fees waived

The SMCCCD Board of Trustees voted to extend the waiving of parking and health services fees again for the following school year.

These fee waivers were initially passed at the beginning of the pandemic. However, the board voted unanimously to extend them during a meeting on Feb. 22. In addition, parking permit citations will also be waived.

Before the waivers, parking permits cost $54 per semester, and the health services fee was $20.

Student trustee Lesly Ta recommended that the District permanently eliminate parking fees beyond the following school year.

As the District looks for ways to cut the cost of attending college, including eliminating tuition, curtailing additional fees is another way the District is navigating falling enrollment rates.

Additionally, the District is giving $50 gas cards to eligible students taking six or more units which can be picked up at the bookstore.

The health services fee waiver comes at a time when students are increasingly looking for counseling, Skyline’s Psychological Services Counselor Perry Chen said.