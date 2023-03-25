Joe Morello selected to become acting Skyline College president

Joe Morello, who currently serves as Vice President of Administrative Services at Skyline College, has been selected to be the acting president.

In a reshuffling, current president Dr. Melissa Moreno will take the interim chancellor position with the District, replacing Michael Claire, who is retiring in the summer.

Morello will serve from April until June 30 of this year.

President Moreno announced Morello’s selection during a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.

Morello says in those three months he hopes to:

[have] the college operate to its full capacity and potential given the resources available.

To provide our students the education that they deserve.

Our faculty and staff to find meaning, purpose and appreciation in their work

Our community, both internal and external, to enjoy the facilities, programs and services provided by the college.

Morello has also previously served as Dean of Kinesiology, Athletics, and Dance and athletic director at Skyline College for 15 years, showing a deep familiarity with the college.