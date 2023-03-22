Skyline campus faces power outages

Power remains out throughout all campus buildings

8:30 pm Power was restored and classes are expected to resume as normal on Thursday.

1:20 pm Skyline College has shut down all campus activities and classes. An update will occur at 9 pm.

A power outage occurred at Skyline College this afternoon, knocking out power to the entire campus.

All buildings lost power at approximately 11:47 am, delaying classes. Events on campus remained open as long as they were in well-lit areas such as the college fair, held in building six.

Skyline campus is currently investigating the cause of the outage, believed to be caused by weather according to PG&E’s outage map.

As of now, there is no estimated time of repair.