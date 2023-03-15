Skyline College sees power outages in building 19

Building 19 is empty one day after high winds took down power

Building 19 on Skyline College lost power Tuesday morning at about 10:15 a.m. due to strong winds; the power had been flickering off until it went out at 11:05 a.m., according to Cheri Colin, Skyline College’s Director of Community Relations and Marketing.

At around 2:45 p.m., the entire campus was evacuated Tuesday, with alerts sent via email, text, and voice messages to faculty and students that classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Classes and activities resumed Wednesday; however, building 19 is still waiting on the power to return and is currently closed.

The building hosts counseling, the cashier’s services office, the global learning center, and passport and veteran services.

Cañada College is also closed until 5 p.m. Thursday and a baseball game between the Trojans and Cañada College will be played at Skyline College today after a postponement yesterday due to extreme wind.

Update:

According to Skyline College, “Building 19 remains without power. PG&E estimates power will be restored at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. Facilities teams are currently mitigating the storm damage we suffered on campus. All other campus operations are functional, including the community food distribution event.”