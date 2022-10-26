Public Safety Officer struck on Skyline College Campus

Paramedics on the scene at Skyline College

A public safety officer was struck by a vehicle shortly before noon on Wednesday at San Bruno’s Skyline Campus.

The incident occurred in Lot C on the south side of the campus.

The vehicle in question was moving approximately 20 miles per hour according to Skyline College’s official statement, causing the officer to sustain injury to their arm and wrist. The speed limit in the parking lot is 25 miles per hour.

Two of The Skyline View staff members were on the scene after first responders arrived.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.