Emergency preparedness event offers internship opportunities

Skyline held an emergency preparedness event the morning of April 30 in Lot K with plenty of first responders and law enforcement booths ready to answer questions; there was also a bomb squad display and CPR mannequins that people could interact with.

Skyline hosts many events each semester, such as Monday’s emergency preparedness fair on Lot K that have many beneath the surface benefits for students. Two San Mateo county human resource representatives hosted a recruiting booth offering internship opportunities and information about entry-level positions in various county departments.

“We’re able to assist with any kind of county department and any position that you are interested in. … The county is full of opportunities,” said Mandeep Singh, a management analyst with the San Mateo county human resources department.

When asked about the importance of Skyline holding emergency preparedness events, Singh said, “It helps us educate them on what type of different positions are available in government, and at the local county level.”

This county recruiting booth is only one example of how campus events provide opportunities for students to gain connections and experiences for their potential future careers. However, it is up to the students to take advantage of the resources provided by Skyline to propel them into their professional careers.

When asked about why he came out to Monday’s event, Daryl Tagle said, “I heard that there would be a lot of emergency services here, I also wanted to learn about some internship opportunities.”

The informative event included police officers from the Pacifica Police department, the Office of Emergency Services (OES) from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s department and San Bruno firefighters. Working with local law enforcement and first responders are vital for the effectiveness of preparation plans and similarly, student involvement in events like this is extremely important to make sure an emergency does not become a catastrophe.

There was a big turnout of emergency service professionals at this fair; however, the student turnout was far less impressive.

Skyline nursing major Xi Wen did not go to the emergency preparedness fair suggesting the school sends a student-wide email that notifies students of campus events.

“I did not even know there was an event over there,” Wen said when asked why she did not attend. “I never saw any posts.”

Emergencies are a part of everyday life and although it is easier to not think about them, disaster preparedness is essential. Skyline is taking productive steps to ensure the safety of the student body and staff in the case of an emergency, by holding events like Monday’s emergency preparedness fair.

The 2010 San Bruno fire and last month’s YouTube shooting are both examples of emergency situations that happened in San Bruno and both tragedies show the cruciality of preparedness for these types of events.

“We had speakers earlier say, ‘It’s not about if, but when an emergency will happen’ so I think it is important for everyone to know how to respond in an emergency,” said Singh.