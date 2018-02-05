Weekly Brief: Feb. 1-7

The Study Abroad program has different destinations this summer with transferable credits. Deadline to apply: March 6. Locations include:

Florence: June 2-July 17

South Africa: June 7-July 24

Ghana: June 16-July 2

Costa Rica: July 25-Aug. 10

Brazil: July 28-Aug. 10

Application workshops for scholarships to study abroad are scheduled for this month.

Wed. Feb. 7: 3:30-5:00 p.m. Building 5, 2nd floor, library classroom

Mon. Feb. 12: 9:00-10:00 a.m. Building 5, Rm. 102

Thurs. Feb. 15: 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Building 5, Rm. 102

Wed. Feb. 21: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Building 5, Rm. 102

Tues. Feb. 27: 4:30-p.m.-5:30 p.m. Building 5, Rm. 102

Ballet teacher, Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev, an instructor from San Mateo, has been arrested after 16 counts of sexually assaulting children under 14. We was working at Westlake Elementary School in Daly City when he was arrested on the 29th of January. He worked in Contra Costa County where most of his accusations are from.

San Bruno police is looking for a man who has been exposing himself while masturbating in his car at Tanforan shopping mall. The man exposed himself to a person while trying to ask for directions by the Target parking lot and another one by JC Penney. Police state that the suspect drives a white Jeep Cherokee.