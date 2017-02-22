The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Features, Focal Point, Tell-a-phone

Tell-a-phone

Olivia Bowman, TSV Senior Staff WriterFebruary 22, 2017 • 37 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Phones can be very private devices. They carry photos, texts, and voice messages from people we care about. By taking photos of the lock screens or background screens of various students’ phones we hope to capture a snapshot into the personal lives of Skyline students.

 

Round One:

We started in our own backyard: the Skyline View newsroom.

 

Digital Editor Kevin Perez’s phone background is Decideuye, a Pokémon. He chose this as his background because it was his starter pokemon when he got into Pokémon Moon and Sun and “because he’s an owl with a bow and arrow built into his feathers!”

 

 

 

 

Editor-in-Chief Gregory Ragaza has this panel from the 2012 Hawkeye comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja as his lock screen. As for why he chose this, Ragaza said Hawkeye is his favorite superhero and because, “this comic book is my favorite of all comic books”.

 

 

 

 

 

Skyline View’s Focal Point Editor Adreana Estigoy has this inspiring quote set up as her phone background. “I chose it because it’s very relevant to today”. Estigoy said she found the image while surfing the web for the Women’s March. It caught her attention because “people had made signs out of it”.

 

 

 

Journalism department intern, Will Nacouzi, is a student assistant to the Skyline College Public Relations department has a photo of himself as his phone background. The photo was taken at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges conference held in Burbank last year. Never one to take himself too seriously, Nacouzi said “I looked pissed when I was falling asleep” being the reason he chose the picture.

 

 

 

If you’d like to be featured in the next round of Tell-a-phone, tweet us @theskylineview or let us know in the comments below where we should go next!

 

Photos courtesy of Will Nacouzi

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Features

Gaming addiction: darker side of video games
Gaming addiction: darker side of video games
How to start your own podcast
How to start your own podcast
Non-voting Skyline students highlight larger issues
Non-voting Skyline students highlight larger issues
Tips on getting into the police academy
Tips on getting into the police academy
Oakland erupts in wake of election
Oakland erupts in wake of election

Other stories filed under Focal Point

Gaming addiction: darker side of video games
Gaming addiction: darker side of video games
Ghost Warrior’s beta is plagued by game-breaking problems
Ghost Warrior’s beta is plagued by game-breaking problems
“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
“Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy
How to start your own podcast
How to start your own podcast
Beginner drinker friendly beer flight at Steelhead Brewery
Beginner drinker friendly beer flight at Steelhead Brewery
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Tell-a-phone

    Basketball

    Victoria Langi’s hot shooting night leads Skyline against San Jose City College

  • Tell-a-phone

    Focal Point

    Ghost Warrior’s beta is plagued by game-breaking problems

  • Tell-a-phone

    Baseball

    Skyline baseball explode for a 14 run game against Shasta College

  • Tell-a-phone

    Focal Point

    “Fifty Shades” of inaccuracy

  • Tell-a-phone

    Opinions

    Finding Peace in a Sanctuary City

  • Tell-a-phone

    Opinions

    The View from Here: Never been a choice

  • Tell-a-phone

    Campus News

    The “13th” reveals hidden reality for people of color

  • Tell-a-phone

    Opinions

    Rent books to not break the bank

  • Tell-a-phone

    Baseball

    Skyline stuns high ranking team in the state

  • Tell-a-phone

    News

    Protests against President Trump stop traffic in San Francisco

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Tell-a-phone