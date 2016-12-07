Grinding up Proposition 64

Last month’s general election caused distress among many across the country, and the shellshock from its results can still be felt resonating through the media and popular culture. Luckily for some Californians, a ballot measure was passed that will allow the disaffected and disillusioned to smoke their troubles away and forget about all that is to come.

Proposition 64, otherwise known as the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, officially legalizes the recreational consumption of marijuana, and regulates the growth, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. While it provides relief for those who choose to use marijuana recreationally, it does not mean that the streets of California are in for a smoke-filled “Reefer Madness” style romp. Here, we will break down the law and find out exactly the do’s and don’ts concerning the now-legal drug.

WHO:

Unfortunately, there will be no legally-sanctioned celebratory joints with friends after high school graduation. The law limits the growth, possession, purchase, and consumption age of cannabis products to 21.

WHERE:

Open all the windows and turn a fan on at to air out the smell, because Prop 64 allows consumption to occur only in a private home. So next time you’re stuck at out to dinner with your significant other’s parents, you will not be able to sneak out for a quick puff of relief in public.

Side note: That includes operating motor vehicles. The law upholds previous driving under the influence laws, and driving high is a DUI. The plastic bottles, bags and containers that your weed comes in also count as open containers, and cannot be within reach of the vehicles operator, just like alcohol. Don’t be that guy that gets behind the wheel after getting high. It is dangerous, and against the law.

While you can’t fulfill your dreams of going for a morning stroll and dishing out a nice dose of “wake and bake,” you now can legally possess up to 28.5 grams of marijuana in public at one time, and eight grams of concentrates. But don’t go pick up the kids from school with a doobie in your pocket either, because all cannabis products are prohibited on school, daycare, and youth center grounds.These places are still drug and alcohol free zones.

HOW:

The prospect of going to your local supermarket and picking up a pack of joints, a frozen pizza and a box of Cocoa Puffs for a “lit” Saturday night may seem like a dream come true to frequent users of the drug, but that is farfetched as of right now, because a state license will be required for businesses to sell cannabis products, similarly to alcohol. On top of that, six state agencies will regulate different aspects of the marijuana cultivation and sale process.

For all of you gardeners out there hoping to spruce up your front lawn with some greenery, you will have to stick with a nice fichus or fern, because the legally allotted amount of six marijuana plants grown per private home (for personal use only) must be kept out of view from the public, and behind lockable doors.

WHY:

Nothing is certain but death and taxes, and contrary to the belief of those who have watched the aforementioned film “Reefer Madness,” marijuana will not kill you. That only leaves taxes, and Uncle Sam’s wallet will definitely be a little greener because of it. A tax of $9.25 for flowers and $2.75 for leaves will be imposed on growers, along with a 15 percent tax on the retail sales of cannabis products. Under the provisions in Prop 64, proceeds will be allocated for marijuana research, DUI programs, drug education and prevention programs, and youth programs across the state.

While Proposition 64 will not be enforced in its entirety until 2018, when current medical dispensaries can acquire a recreational sale license, possession and private consumption of marijuana became legal on November 9, 2016.