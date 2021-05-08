COVID cancels the diamond

Last week, the Skyline baseball team suffered a minor setback caused by one positive COVID-19 test. In response, four games have been canceled, two that would have taken place last week and two that would have taken place this week.

Those that would have taken place last week would have been non-conference games against the San Mateo Bulldogs, and were meant to be held on April 29 and April 30. The ones that would have taken place this week were conference games against the Cañada Colts and were meant to be held on May 6 and May 7.

“We did have one positive result this week,” Head Coach Dino Nomicos said. “The individual then tested the next day again and was negative. The individual has no symptoms.”

In accordance with San Mateo County protocols, the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was instructed to quarantine for 14 days. Five members of the team who had been in close contact with the individual were also instructed to quarantine for the same period of time.

“The only reason all six members were asked to quarantine was because they were in a van together driving to a game for 45 minutes,” Nomicos said.

Despite the absences, 25 players were still available to train this week. However, the game roster was impacted by the missing players to an extent that meant that the team could not play.

“We did cancel our games this weekend and next because our game roster has only 15 students, and five had to quarantine,” Nomicos said.

The canceled games have yet to be rescheduled.

This does not mean that there is a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The players all tested negative, as well as the initial individual after a second test.

“Everyone has tested negative — We are just following the county’s protocols,” Nomicos said.

The quarantined players are expected to play in future games going forward. Games against the Cañada Colts are scheduled for May 13 and May 17. Games against the San Mateo Bulldogs are slated for May 20 and May 21.