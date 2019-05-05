The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Arts, Features, Focal Point, Showcase

More Than Just a Movement

Lourdes Marie Gan, Staff Writer|May 5, 2019

More Than Just a Movement

Dance Honor Society Club is more than just a space for students to be themselves, it’s where self-expression, the love of dance and passion to learn has no boundaries nor limitations.

The club meets three times a week from 1 or 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Dance Honor Society Club has been around for six years and counting, and although the club is comprised of students taking another dance class, any individual is more than welcome to join the club with little to no experience, or even to help aid backstage for productions throughout the semester.

Professor Amber Steele, a dancer for 22 years, oversees the club along with the help of students who take on leadership roles, such as Pearl Schultz, the secretary of Dance Honor Society Club and Tesa Barela who is vice president.

“I love hanging out here in the dance room with these guys because they’re like family. There’s always that group of people you want supporting you to have your back who share your interests as well,” said Schultz. “It’s a good community super helpful for college.”

Barela adds, “I enjoy helping out and taking on a role.”

Professor Amber Steele understands that the takeaway students get from Dance Honor Society is much more profound than what they believe is possible for themselves.

“I find a lot of my dancers who came just to dance but didn’t have big plans for themselves, you know they just came to show up and have a nice time but as we start to take on these official roles and official jobs, I watch them volunteer and be successful at really concrete job skills,” said Steele. “We came here to dance but they become leaders without even realizing it. I watch the people who participate really grow into young professionals.”

The Dance Honor Society supports production of all the dance shows every fall and spring, produces the program, and organizes all of the music.

Dance Honor Society club provides a deep sense of community as well as immersing itself into events, both inside and outside of the college campus grounds. This past weekend Dance Honor Society’s Hip Hop Team placed 1st in their regional competition and placed 2nd in the celebrity competition. More so, they conduct several events like a club rush, a Halloween flash mob in the fall on campus and host a vast range of co-teaching dance classes as well as workshop services at local high schools and the Edgewear Community Center. They even donated 20% of their ticket sales from a showcase to the center itself.

For the future, the club hopes to attract and inspire more students to join Dance Honor Society Club, noting that they will be holding auditions for their competitive dance team a week before finals week.

Their next dance show will be held in the theatre on campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3.

More Than Just a Movement