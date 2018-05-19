“Bad Samaritan” is a warning sign

“Bad Samaritan” gives audiences a fright for two reasons: one, fear for the well-being of the captured woman and two, fear of what malicious people can accomplish with the help of modern technology.

The premise is this, two young ruffians use their job as valets at a restaurant in metropolitan Portland, Oregon to sneak into customers houses and rob them while they dine. They receive the shock of their lives when Sean, one of the valets, goes through the paces to rob a wealthy seeming man, only to discover that he is holding a woman at his house and torturing her all the while.

The movie is directed by Dean Devlin and written by Brandon Boyce. David Tennant of “Doctor Who” fame plays Cale Erendreich, the horse obsessed serial killer and Robert Sheehan from BBC’s “Misfits”, plays Sean Falco, valet and burglar. Carlito Olivero plays Derek Sandoval, Sean’s burglar-in-crime. Kerry Condon plays Katie, the kidnapped woman.

The majority of the film is about the on-goings after that fateful night and how the protagonists lives start to fall apart and unravel at the hands of Cale, the cunning killer after he finds out that someone’s been snooping in his things, unbeknown to everyone else that don’t believe Sean and his Derek are being terrorized as the two try several different methods to try to find a way to help the captured woman escape.

Audiences will sympathize with the main character after he pulls a moral 180 as Sean tries to make this wrong, right for the rest of the movie. It was frightening to see how well David Tennant was able to slip into a villain role and play it very convincingly. He was menacing and maniacal. He was the perfect bad guy. Part of the reason of why it’s so twisted is that Cale is an unconventional serial killer in the sense that he is practiced and knows exactly what to say to whom in order to pull of a specific heist. He is affluent and doesn’t seem like your run-of-the-mill suspect.

I will say the technology stole some of the spotlight from the actors just because of the integral part that it played. It was a tool, just as it is in our everyday lives. It helped the antagonist terrorize the protagonists and later helped the protagonists to bring about his downfall. It will make people aware of how much of their lives are involved with technology and all of the things that can go wrong. In the film, social media was hacked into to manipulate the life of a character. And although the movie is the stuff of fiction, hacking is not.

For an under-hyped film, it was good. It was well written as well as classically suspenseful and viewers will be kept at the edge of their seat, biting their nails. It also had a satisfying ending. Viewers will spend all of an hour and fifty minutes watching the bad guy get his way only to want him to get his own in the end. The writers did indeed deliver.

Watching, “Bad Samaritan” is a good way to spend a Saturday night. Overall, I would recommend this movie to people who like thrillers and suspenseful movies.