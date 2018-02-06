“The Greatest Showman” tells the story of a legend

“The Greatest Showman”‘s cast performance will bring you joyful smiles for the entire hour, as it not only brings to life P.T. Barnum’s story and journey but it also emphasizes a, “celebration of humanity.”

The musical displays different people, no matter the size, the color of their skin or their features who then come together to perform a magnificent show for everyone to enjoy. The movie also does a great job of making those who are unique embrace and accept themselves, while having no shame and letting the world see them for who they are.

Hugh Jackman brings to live this journey of P.T. Barnum who gave birth to a legendary circus as a man who started with nothing but created a show that left his audience with endless joy.

There are many things that make the film great , such as Zac Efron playing, a privileged man and Zendaya, a young trapeze woman who fall in love with each other but have all the odds against them and every look, every touch gives them and the audience a glimpse of what they could have.

This love story is a marvelous glimpse of how two people, no matter the color of their skin, see each other as equal which allows them to be genuinely in love with each other for who they really are.

The “celebration of humanity” and the love that grows in “The Greatest Showman” is at every turn. With different people creating a safe and loving environment in which they all accept each other for who they truly are. As any other human they have their ups and downs throughout the film which make this be relatable for many who have been left in the shadows because of being different or because they followed their feeling rather than their mind or everyone else’s expectations.

The film also introduces a woman who has an extraordinary voice but who is pushed to the shadows because of having a unique feature. A full grown beard. Yet P.T. Barnum sees her as a beautiful woman who deserves to shine like other do with no shame. He gives her not only a job in which she can shine for who she is but also a family with unique people who understand her and support her.

The music is also incredible as it transmits not only high-quality energy but also emotions that will make you leave the auditorium feeling like an 11 out of 10. It inspires the audience to be our most real selves and not be ashamed of where we come from, as we are all unique and beautiful in our own ways and that the segregation and discrimination that goes around is irrelevant.

The film is still rolling at the movie theater so do not hesitate to buy a ticket and go watch since it will not disappoint. It will boost you in every way.