Review: ‘Christopher Robin’ reconnects with his childhood

“Christopher Robin” is another twist on a classic tale that really brings out the type of nostalgia that weighs on your heart.

The film begins by rummaging through the stories so well known in childhood, making sure to bring back the memories of how it felt to be in those younger years. As the familiar stories come to an end, it becomes apparent Christopher Robin, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, is growing up, and in turn leaving his friends at the Hundred Acre Wood behind. On comes the montage of Christopher Robin becoming an adult, along with the addition of his wife, played by Hayley Atwell, and daughter, played by Bronte Carmicheal.

Christopher Robin shows the telltale signs of losing the spark of childhood. He has immersed himself in his career at a luggage company and, in the process, risks his relationship with his family and forgets his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood.

But throughout the years, his dear friend Winnie the Pooh has not forgotten him. One morning, Winnie the Pooh awakens to find all his friends are missing and climbs through the tree his beloved Christopher used to come through and finds Christopher in the real world of London to aid him in the search.

“Christopher Robin” is where whimsical meets reality. All the Hundred Acre Woods friends are just as you remember them, except a few such as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, who show the signs of age with faded colors. There are a few deeper insights into the characters’ personalities as well. A wonderful addition to the story is Christopher’s daughter, Madeline, who is surprised to find out about the playful boy her father used to be which provides a stark contrast to the life her father lives now.

The rendition of this childhood story gives a deeper look into what life in the Hundred Acre Woods is like and answers two questions: “what happens when Christopher Robin grows up?”, and “what if Winnie the Pooh and his friends were real?”.

Some aspects of the story can be a bit predictable, but enough plot twists come about that the film still becomes engaging.

Audiences first follow Christopher, then Madeline in an array of emotions, until they begin to see themselves in each character and how they may have been caught up in life and forgotten the meaning of imagination and fun as Christopher struggles between success and joy in life.

This film is filled with emotion and laughter and was a lot better than expected in terms of plot twists and dynamic characters. The attempt at realistic animation of the characters is as close as one would expect, but definitely, a lot softer looking than the bear in the film “Ted”. Just imagine walking and talking firm, stuffed animals, but all with the personality of your beloved childhood characters.

The ending is, of course, a happy one, though it is better than the one you may have predicted. All the things you hope happen to them, mostly do. Overall, “Christopher Robin” is a film that brought laughter from all ages and would be enjoyed by all.