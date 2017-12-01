The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Focal Point, Reviews

Experiencing The Matchmaker

Maria Isabel Del Castillo Schmidhuber, TSV Staff WriterDecember 1, 2017 • 52 viewsLeave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Skyline College Theatre’s The Matchmaker has brought romance, comedy and a life learning experience to the audience.

This is no typical matchmaking story of someone trying to find you your perfect match. In this particular work, it is about letting the adventures take the characters towards a bigger purpose.

Memorable Characters

In this play, the characters are in the pursuit of happiness and love. A wealthy man named Mr. Vandergelder hires Dolly Levi to find a better suited fiance for his only niece since his niece wants to marry a young artist who is in love with her as she is with him. In the midst of his plans, he also decides to have Levi to find a wife for himself. Little does he know, she is actually trying to match herself with Vandergelder and let the lovebirds be.

Getting the Audiance Involved

The actors did a wonderful job because they made the audience laugh and did not limit themselves to show emotion or a limit to the stage. The audience was able to see the actors up close when they ran off the stage as they walked away from a scene or were entering it. It was a great way to interact with the audience.

During the play, we can see the struggle one has with having an adventure, and learning to live a little. Time and work can make it difficult to enjoy life and the story line depicts it well.

The Plot Twist Thickens

Two young men who work for Vandergelder, asked him for a night off from working at his supply store. When their boss denied their request, it triggered an incident in the store so they would be able to leave to New York and enjoy their first kiss from a woman. But they are caught by Levi who promises them dates if they follow her plans to nab Vandergelder.

Breaking the Fourth Wall

The actors would even ask the audience for advice and break the fourth wall where the audience became a conscious for the characters.

Throughout the play, there were various split scenes where part of the audience was taken with one side and the other part of the audience was paying attention to the other scene happening on the opposite side of the stage.

Fin

This play highlights that taking a risk on a crazy adventure is okay to have those days become too predictable. The play gives an audience an escape from reality to watch memorable characters have a memorable adventure once in awhile but also great for the mind and the body. Also that some improvisation can lead to great things.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Comments are closed.

Other stories filed under Focal Point

Lorenzo Hernandez, Art Beyond Borders

Collector Lorenzo Hernandez discusses "Breaching Walls / Real and Imaginary" exhibition of Latin American art at Skyline College and how art reflects ...

A piece of Teotihuacan in San Francisco
A piece of Teotihuacan in San Francisco
Winter fashion: Fresh, Fly and Cozy
Winter fashion: Fresh, Fly and Cozy
Arte Hispano-Americano brings rich history to Skyline College
Arte Hispano-Americano brings rich history to Skyline College
Skyline College alum serves his community by following his dreams
Skyline College alum serves his community by following his dreams

Other stories filed under Reviews

Humor is Hela-strong in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Marvel has build an action empire with their movies, and their latest entry, Thor: Ragnarok, delves deeper in both the Thor’s world and it’s mytho...

Rupi Kaur’s highly anticipated sequel to “Milk and Honey” has finally arrived
Rupi Kaur’s highly anticipated sequel to “Milk and Honey” has finally arrived
Creepypasta’s creepiest
Creepypasta’s creepiest
National Taco Day
National Taco Day
Fenty Beauty stands above the rest
Fenty Beauty stands above the rest
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    News

    Your internet is in danger

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    News

    Facebook AI helps save lives

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    Editorial

    Editorial: Higher education under attack with new legislation

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    NEWSLETTER

    Don’t tax me for my period

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    NEWSLETTER

    Christmas: Toys vs Tablets

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    Arts

    A piece of Teotihuacan in San Francisco

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    Features

    Winter fashion: Fresh, Fly and Cozy

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    Basketball

    Skyline College dominates Galivan College

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    News

    The truth about fake news

  • Experiencing The Matchmaker

    News

    Realities of sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Experiencing The Matchmaker