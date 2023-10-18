Women’s Soccer start off season strong

Yesika Wong-Sanchez The Trojans faced off against the Vikings of Diablo Valley College on Sept. 8.

With the new school year in effect, there is excitement for Skyline fall sports. One of these is Women’s Soccer.

The team got off to a solid start last year. However, things went south and the team ended with a 6-7-2 record. Instead of blaming the team, we can pin it on circumstances.

There hadn’t been a women’s team at Skyline since 2019, and Head Coach Mike Sharabi was only hired in May that year. This left little time to build a foundation and only two to three months to recruit.

On the flipside, the team is having a phenomenal start this season. They’ve gone 10-0-2 so far, netting 51 goals in eleven games while only allowing three goals on the defensive end.

When asked about the difference between last season and the start of this season, Coach Sharabi got right down to it.

“The main difference was having a recruiting cycle. Being able to get out to the high school games last winter. Getting out to some club games and really having that time to go out and find players that we were looking for to build this program,” said Sharabi.

This difference was clear right from kick-off when the Trojans swiftly won 9-0 against the College of the Redwoods. Coach Sharabi also shared how he felt about this booming start to the season.

“You never know what to expect in your first game, you really just want to be prepared for anything,” said Sharabi. “Being a team that is in transition to rebuild, I think it couldn’t have started any better. The girls had such great energy. They were just flying around and were really looking forward to that first game.”

9-0 is a dominating score. So this team must be clicking, right? Correct. One of the beauties of college sports is being able to watch players come together as a family in a short amount of time. It is especially challenging at two-year colleges where players have a high turnover rate. This team of women have built a strong connection that reflects well in their teamwork on the pitch.

Coach Sharabi feels very confident with the position that the team is in.

“I’ve really seen this group come together as a unit and begin to really play for each other,” Sharabi said. “We don’t play with each other. We play for each other.”

Sharabi is building an amazing women’s soccer program at Skyline. It also helps to have some stellar players to implement the culture he is cultivating. When asked about standout players, Sharabi was quick to name a few.

“Our Goalkeeper Melanie Garcia, she’s been excellent,” said Sharabi. “Alondra Nungaray, she’s been so good in midfield; Halee Klingler, she’s just been awesome, she’s just a superior athlete. Strong, physical, and so fast. Those three have really stood out so far this season.”

When looking at the box scores, everyone has been producing. Goals and assists are coming in across the board from players including Emily Moberly, Emily Dubon, Dominique Garibay, Mariah Stansberry, and Fabiana Bolanos.

It helps when you have talent in every facet of a team. It is also beneficial when players buy into the unique team culture that Coach Sharabi is building.

As Skyline students, let’s get out there and show support for these women who are having an outstanding year. It is an exciting season you don’t want to miss. To quote Coach Sharabi, let’s keep up the momentum for the “first five, next five, and last five.”