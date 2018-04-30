49ers shake up team for a winning season

The San Francisco 49ers are building for the future this off season, as they made a number of productive decisions to try and get themselves back in playoff contention.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract extension was one of the first decisions made by the 49ers’ front office. They successfully locked him up for at least the next few seasons. Even with the $137.5 million contract out the way, the 49ers still had plenty of work to do to get back to their winning ways.

The acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo last season kicked off the 49ers only win streak of the season. Even with a five game win streak, the 49ers’ General Manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan realized the importance of their decisions in the off season to carry over that late season success.

The team’s first priorities to accomplish that goal was to bolster the defense and make sure their new franchise quarterback is protected.

Early last month, Richard Sherman, a lockdown cornerback, was released by the Seattle Seahawks. Plenty of weak secondaries were licking their chops for a shot at the future hall of fame. Sherman’s free agency lasted a very short time as he decided to sign with the 49ers on a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Fans of the franchise vividly remember the 2014 trip to the NFC championships when Sherman made the game-saving pass break against Michael Crabtree, ending the 49ers’ season. Sherman’s veteran skill paired with the minimal guaranteed money, (only $3 million), made this a great acquisition for San Francisco.

The NFL draft never ceases to surprise fans, and 2018 was no different. Mike McGlinchey was the 49ers’ first selection; an offensive tackle from Notre Dame, McGlinchey is expected to be more effective in Shanahan’s run-first offense.

McGlinchey, the right tackle and ninth overall pick in the draft, will replace Trent Brown, who was on the last year of his rookie contract. He was traded to the New England Patriots for a third round pick on April 26. This decision freed up plenty of much-needed cap space for the historical franchise.

The 49ers picked up Dante Pettis in the second round, a wide receiver selected 44th overall from the University of Washington who stacked up 24 touchdowns while getting 2,256 yards. Pettis also set an NCAA record when he ran for nine punt return touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Then the 49ers drafted five straight defensive players following their second round wide receiver pick. This knowledgeable rookie class is sure to make an impact on the defensive end: 70th overall pick Fred Warner, a linebacker from Brigham Young University, 95th overall pick Tarvarius Moore, a defensive back from Southern Mississippi, 128th overall pick Kentavius Street, a defensive lineman from North Carolina State University, 142nd overall pick D.J. Reed, a cornerback from Kansas State, 184th overall pick Marcell Harris, a safety from the University of Florida, and 223rd overall pick Julian Taylor, a defensive tackle from Temple University.

Finally, the last pick of the 2018 draft for the 49ers was another wide receiver out of Middle Tennessee who stands just 5-foot-10″, 180 pounds, but managed to achieve two-one thousand yard seasons during his time in college.

Now the 49ers are looking to make another playoff run in the very near future. Their good fortune in the draft, smart acquisitions and crucial trades are paving a path back to winning seasons. The new rookies and veteran pickups are primed to make a significant impact on the San Francisco 49ers team.