Skyline falls to CCSF in last home game of the season

On Feb. 14th, in the last home game of the season, the Skyline men’s basketball team hosted City College of San Francisco (CCSF).

The team put their all into the game to try give their home fans a season ending win.

The game started with shooting woes for Skyline who went 0-4 in the beginning of the first quarter, and did not get their first bucket until nearly three minutes in. City College’s smothering offense caused havoc for Skyline’s defense who struggled to take care of the ball.

City Colleges interior offense shut down Skyline’s forward Chris Fontaine, who got his only points of the game outside of the key. Starting point guard, Clayton Ladine was Skyline’s leading scorer with 15 points, knocking down 2 three pointers in the first half of the game.

At half time, sophomore players Fontaine, Greene and Ladine, along with the coaches presented Kedraun Buckner’s family with a memorial plaque and flowers to honor their fallen teammate. Each player contributed a few words about their friend and comrade, in which the crowd responded emotionally with an encouraging ovation.

The players from both teams entered after the halftime break composed for the remainder of the game. Skyline had good ball movement and did a decent job limiting transition buckets against City College’s fast-paced offense.

The inability to secure the boards on both ends of the floor eliminated the flow of Skylines defense and and kept them out of the game in the 27 point loss.

In the end, Skyline lost 85 to 58.