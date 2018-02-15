The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Sports, Sports opinions

Johnny Football is back

Rachelle Lamb, TSV Sports EditorFebruary 15, 2018 • 132 viewsLeave a Comment

Creative commons

Creative commons

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Johnny “Football” Manziel is a former Heisman trophy recipient and a former National Football League quarterback who was cut by the Cleveland Browns due to off-the-field issues. He has revealed in a exclusive interview with Good Morning America that he was diagnosed “about a year ago” with Bipolar disorder.

After being dropped back in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel has received treatment for Bipolar disorder and went to therapy as well as attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

He continued on, saying that “self medicating with alcohol” was his way of battling his depression. He used to party all night long to avoid feeling sad.

In the interview, Manziel reflected on the mornings after a night of drinking and partying and how his drinking was not a permanent solution to his problems.

“…you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid…sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone.”

Manziel opened up about his past depressive state with bipolar disorder and the consequences of his substance abuse.

“You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself and in that depression and back in that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” he said. “What did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced.”

 

Manziel acknowledged that his binge drinking and legal problems, especially over his domestic assault charges, were his mistakes to make. However, he is trying to make up time by helping himself get better.

“I am taking medication for bipolar, and I am working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression, because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me,” said Manziel about his treatment.

 

Manziel plans on making a comeback to the NFL. He is joining South team’s roster for The Spring League and will compete against the North and West teams on April 7 and April 14, where he will be evaluated by potential NFL scouts.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Sports

Skyline stumbles against Foothill

On Feb. 9th Skyline college tipped off against Foothill College trying for a win. Skyline's men’s team started the game very lethargically and se...

Jeff the ref: Skyline alum officiates for the NCAA

Jeff Yamaoka is a Skyline College alumni, and a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) referee for basketball.He graduated from high school ...

Skyline remembers Buckner

The night of Feb. 2nd was an extremely emotional game at Skyline College. It was the first game for the Skyline college men’s basketball team since ...

In loving memory: KeDraun Buckner
In loving memory: KeDraun Buckner
Skyline’s dance team makes championships
Skyline’s dance team makes championships

Other stories filed under Sports opinions

#MeToo movement extends into the sports industry
#MeToo movement extends into the sports industry
Patriots presence in the Super Bowl gives fans mixed feelings
Patriots presence in the Super Bowl gives fans mixed feelings
The Greek Freak is not quite there

Giannis Antetokounmpo better known as The Greek Freak has made a name for himself as a potential winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award even t...

Is Derrick Rose’s career coming to an end?

Derrick Rose has yet to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering another injury; Rose is now contemplating retiring early. As a basketball...

The inequality women face being an athlete

Women are not viewed as equal to men when it comes to sports. There isn’t the same respect due to the lack of coverage women receive in the media...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Johnny Football is back

    Features

    Grappling with interracial dating in the modern age

  • Johnny Football is back

    Focal Point

    Selena Gomez meets #MeToo

  • Johnny Football is back

    Features

    Searching for stability

  • Johnny Football is back

    Features

    5 tips on how to be a photographer

  • Johnny Football is back

    Opinions

    Closing the book on digital

  • Johnny Football is back

    Opinions

    A government reform is needed

  • Johnny Football is back

    Campus News

    Access to free abortion pill under Californian bill

  • Johnny Football is back

    Basketball

    In loving memory: KeDraun Buckner

  • Johnny Football is back

    Campus News

    Skyline goes inclusive with textbooks

  • Johnny Football is back

    Sports

    Skyline’s dance team makes championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Johnny Football is back