Johnny Football is back

Johnny “Football” Manziel is a former Heisman trophy recipient and a former National Football League quarterback who was cut by the Cleveland Browns due to off-the-field issues. He has revealed in a exclusive interview with Good Morning America that he was diagnosed “about a year ago” with Bipolar disorder.

After being dropped back in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns, Manziel has received treatment for Bipolar disorder and went to therapy as well as attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

He continued on, saying that “self medicating with alcohol” was his way of battling his depression. He used to party all night long to avoid feeling sad.

In the interview, Manziel reflected on the mornings after a night of drinking and partying and how his drinking was not a permanent solution to his problems.

“…you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage, or that liquid…sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone.”

Manziel opened up about his past depressive state with bipolar disorder and the consequences of his substance abuse.

“You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself and in that depression and back in that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” he said. “What did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced.”

Manziel acknowledged that his binge drinking and legal problems, especially over his domestic assault charges, were his mistakes to make. However, he is trying to make up time by helping himself get better.

“I am taking medication for bipolar, and I am working to try to make sure I don’t fall back into any type of depression, because I know where that leads me and I know how slippery a slope that is for me,” said Manziel about his treatment.

Manziel plans on making a comeback to the NFL. He is joining South team’s roster for The Spring League and will compete against the North and West teams on April 7 and April 14, where he will be evaluated by potential NFL scouts.