Skyline men’s basketball team dominates in win

On Wednesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The Skyline College men’s basketball team hosted Las Positas College looking to get back in the win column. This game was being covered also by BASON (Bay area sourts online network) a live and later broadcast network.

The men’s team started off fast but sloppish against Las Positas College. Later when asked about the game if the broadcast changed the atmosphere of the game Jacob Lloyd said, “That it was definitely exact. We always want to do our best anyways. But that especially gives us more motivation.”

Skyline has got off to fast start by executing their offensive game plan of using ball moment to generate easy open shots early. All that ball movement open up mid range jumpers for Jacob Llyod to hit as he help lead Skyline to open up the game on a 10- 0 run after the first few minutes of the half.

Jacob Llyod was asked about the game if those first offensive scores were designed for him, he replied, “no it was just the flow and speed of the game”.

Las Positas started to get things going by an offensive rebound for a score and taking advantage of a Skyline turnovers Las Positas was catching up to Skyline as lead shrunk to a 10- 6 lead.

Skyline responded to Las Positas offensive with their perimeter shots by shooters like Clayton Ladine and KeDraun Buckner and got their three point shoots going. Skyline walked into the locker room with a half time lead of 29 20.

The Second half picked up as they left off by continue to let their ball movement to the inside for good strong finish off the boards and mid range shits. The fast constant ball movement allow for more open shots beyond the arch. That is when Skyline started to bury Las Positas with three point shots. Skyline would generate seven three point shots led mostly by Clayton Ladine who had four of those three pointers.

Defensively Skyline could not keep Las Positas of the boards as they kept getting offensive rebounds and put backs.

With around five minutes left it was 60 to 45 lead. Those quick to the basket shots kept Las Positas to hand around for a bit until three pointers by Ladine and Buckner putting the game out of reach.

Skyline had finish the game with a convincing victory of 72 to 55.

After the game KeDraun Buckner was asked about the victory and how they did it.

“It feels good,” Buckner said. “We use a lot of ball movement. We had a game plan and we execute it.”

After the game Coach Justin Piergrossi thought the team, “was very selfless, and did a great job making extra pass.”