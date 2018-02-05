The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Filed under Basketball, Men's Basketball, Sports

Skyline men’s basketball team dominates in win

Rachelle Lamb, Sports EditorFebruary 5, 2018 • 29 viewsLeave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






On Wednesday Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The Skyline College men’s basketball team hosted Las Positas College looking to get back in the win column. This game was being covered also by BASON (Bay area sourts online network) a live and later broadcast network.

The men’s team started off fast but sloppish against Las Positas College. Later when asked about the game if the broadcast changed the atmosphere of the game Jacob Lloyd said, “That it was definitely exact. We always want to do our best anyways. But that especially gives us more motivation.”

Skyline has got off to fast start by executing their offensive game plan of using ball moment to generate easy open shots early. All that ball movement open up mid range jumpers for Jacob Llyod to hit as he help lead Skyline to open up the game on a 10- 0 run after the first few minutes of the half.

Jacob Llyod was asked about the game if those first offensive scores were designed for him, he replied, “no it was just the flow and speed of the game”.

Las Positas started to get things going by an offensive rebound for a score and taking advantage of a Skyline turnovers Las Positas was catching up to Skyline as lead shrunk to a 10- 6 lead.

Skyline responded to Las Positas offensive with their perimeter shots by shooters like Clayton Ladine and KeDraun Buckner and got their three point shoots going. Skyline walked into the locker room with a half time lead of 29 20.

The Second half picked up as they left off by continue to let their ball movement to the inside for good strong finish off the boards and mid range shits. The fast constant ball movement allow for more open shots beyond the arch. That is when Skyline started to bury Las Positas with three point shots. Skyline would generate seven three point shots led mostly by Clayton Ladine who had four of those three pointers.

Defensively Skyline could not keep Las Positas of the boards as they kept getting offensive rebounds and put backs.

With around five minutes left it was 60 to 45 lead. Those quick to the basket shots kept Las Positas to hand around for a bit until three pointers by Ladine and Buckner putting the game out of reach.

Skyline had finish the game with a convincing victory of 72 to 55.

After the game KeDraun Buckner was asked about the victory and how they did it.

“It feels good,” Buckner said.  “We use a lot of ball movement. We had a game plan and we execute it.”

After the game Coach Justin Piergrossi thought the team, “was very selfless, and did a great job making extra pass.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Basketball

Skyline College dominates Galivan College
Skyline College dominates Galivan College
The Eastern Conference has Lebron on cruise control

Lebron James will yet again coast through the Eastern Conference to his 8th straight finals appearance. The Eastern Conference has become weaker af...

Kevin Durant expresses his dislike for President Trump

If the Golden State Warriors are invited to the White House in celebration for their NBA championship, Kevin Durant will not be attending. “Nah, ...

Victoria Langi’s hot shooting night leads Skyline against San Jose City College
Victoria Langi’s hot shooting night leads Skyline against San Jose City College
Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up
Skyline women’s basketball winter break round up

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Men’s basketball ends winter break with winning record
Men’s basketball ends winter break with winning record
Trojans start high but fall hard

The Skyline College men’s basketball team ended its season at home with a tough loss in a nail biting game against Northern California’s eighth ra...

Trojan horse demolished by battering Rams
Trojan horse demolished by battering Rams
Skyline summer news

Summer break is over and students are heading back to Skyline, ready for another semester and more studying as they work towards their education goals...

A special night for Skyline’s Basketball program
A special night for Skyline’s Basketball program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Skyline men’s basketball team dominates in win