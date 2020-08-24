Welcome to the Unknown Fall 2020 Semester!

To all of our new and returning Skyline College students, teachers, and staff members, The Skyline View welcomes you to the Fall 2020 semester. We hope everyone had a safe and healthy summer. Like you, we understand the challenges that lie ahead without being on campus. But here at The Skyline View, we will continue to strive in order to bring the Skyline College community quality journalism while also keeping a bit of normalcy in what has been quite a year so far.