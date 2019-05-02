Beware of spoilers. “Game of Thrones” is halfway through its eighth and final season after eight long years in the making, and to those who are trying to catch up to it and are avoiding any “spoilers,” get over it; you had 8 years!

If you don’t already know “Game of Thrones” is based on the best-selling book series “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin and aired its first episode on April 2011. On April 28, HBO aired its third episode of the final season, meaning we have only three episodes left to know who will be left standing and on the iron throne.

Again, this series came out in 2011 and if my calculations are not wrong, the amount of time between 2011 and 2019 is a total of eight years. Eight years is a long time, meaning time for those whose eyes were not caught by this medieval fantasy story at the very beginning was given in case someone wanted to join or catch up.

I’m not saying that one should not try to catch up (by all means, please do), but do not complain about the conversations that are happening with information that you might consider spoilers like the fact that Jon Snow is a Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen’s nephew, while they’re just facts for others by now.

I have to admit: I wasn’t a fan in 2011. It took me a little to be wrapped around this series because it was heavy content with a lot to process. There are also a lot of storylines happening at the same time, and all of them affect each other or will affect each other throughout the series. I watched the first season but didn’t keep going until season six was out, which was when I devoted my time to catch up. It wasn’t easy, “Game of Thrones” is and has been a series like no other. Many want to talk about what has happened and about theories of their own.

According to an article from The Conversation last year, “By 2014 ‘Game of Thrones’ had become the network’s biggest hit.” I do understand that “Game of Thrones” wasn’t very popular and many of us started to watch it after it had already started, but waiting a whole eight years is a bit extensive. At this point, I suggest accepting the fact that you will come across information that for you might consider to be a spoiler very often or just hurry up and finish watching the episodes as soon as possible.

The big boom for “Game of Thrones” took literally three years after its first episode aired, and this boom attracted millions of watchers across the world, something that isn’t said often about series. This is a great thing because that shows how good it is. So why wait till the very last season to catch up?

If that’s so, then don’t get mad about hearing a “spoiler” because it isn’t the fan’s fault that you waited so long to see what all the great fuss was about.

According to a Mashable article from this April, this final season started breaking its own records when the first episode aired, racking up a total of 17.4 million viewers across HBO Now, HBO Go and cable. Not only have they set television history in the past with viewers, records and episodes lengths, but they have also beaten their own records. They don’t settle; they go the extra mile to exceed the expectations and in doing so, they connect millions of people across the world with this one story created by one man with multiple directors that bring it to life.