The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs more diversity

With Avengers Infinity War just around the corner, fans are looking back at the decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe and with so many fans having a marathon of the movies, the flaws with this universe have either been coming back or popping up to haunt Marvel.

One of the major problems is with the main line up of leading heroes – from Captain Rogers to Peter Quill, we have yet to see a movie star who is a person of color or a woman as a leading character. With the Marvel world growing more with each film installment, it’s about time we bring in these lesser known heroes to the forefront.

Yes, “Black Panther” is coming out soon and “Captain Marvel” is set to come out in the next couple of years but Marvel movies have been here since 2008. Only now, 10 years later, are we beginning to see non-white males in the forefront such as Falcon played by Anthony Mackie, Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson, who in the Marvel Comic Universe was portrayed as a white man and Michelle in the newest Spider-mMan installment, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” played by Zendaya who is hinted to be playing Spider an’s lead woman Mary Jane.

In Marvel comics, we meet so many colorful characters from different places and backgrounds, yet when compared to the movies, the comics feel like the real universe as the metahumans get the attention and care they deserve. In the movies, most of the main heroes have a similar story to tell.

There are several characters in this universe in the movies that don’t fit the white male demographic, such as, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, and Black Widow. But the one thing these characters have in common, other than being a part of the Avengers is that they aren’t in the spotlight.

Fans have been begging for a Black Widow movie exploring the Red Room, and others want to know about Scarlet Witch and her relationship with Quicksilver in Strucker’s experiments since this story is nonexistent in the comics. These people have stories that have all the right to be told but are being put aside for stories we have heard before.

For example, Ant-Man, Iron Man and Doctor Strange were good, but let’s be honest, they were practically telling the same story. Ant-Man had the extraordinary technology the hero creates and someone who duplicates it, and the two pieces of technology to fight. Doctor Strange had the overconfident playboy genius learn a lesson. But these two stories have already been told in Iron Man.

A prominent place Marvel could have introduced a new face with some diversity is with Spider-Man. Everyone after “Amazing Spider-Man”, was sick of the origin story of Peter Parker. A good way of not telling Peter’s origin would have been telling the origin of another WebHead, Miles Morales or even introducing Gwen Stacy as a web-slinger. It would have been strange for newer audiences, but it would have been cool to add that idea that there are other people in these iconic roles.

They did kind of show an easter egg for Miles so that he could be in the universe, but that was just an easter egg, and they might not go anywhere with it. Of course, they could still do this, but way down the line.

If we look at the best heroes in all comics–Marvel, DC and the rest. The thing they all have in common is that deep inside, they’re all human with all the glory and shame that humans have. Even with all these powers and abilities, they all show human traits, such as anger or fear. Marvel fails to realize humans aren’t only one color, gender, or even have the same stories to tell.

With the world moving forward with equality, Marvel should keep pace. They’ve shown they can do this with their comics and it’s long overdue for the movies to do the same.