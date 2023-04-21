ASSC 2023-24 election results

Skyline College students went to the polls (virtually) this week, and the results have been announced.

While most positions had unopposed races, two were competitive, including Commissioner of Communications and Commissioner of Public Records. Furthermore, this election saw eight candidates win seats in the Senate position.

The 2023-24 Senators are Celina Buncayo, Isabelle Escobar, Jerry Hsu Wai Hnin, Hilary May Thiri Lin, Dennis Aung Htet Thu, Florence Yun Myat Thwe, Hnin Thandar Win, and Julius Wijaya.

Win Shwe Yee was elected as ASSC President for a second term.

Former Commissioner of Public Records Sarah Ruiz was elected Vice President. “I aim to uplift the voices of students who don’t have a seat at the table to voice their own concerns for the education we rightfully deserve as students,” said Ruiz, a kinesiology major.

Irah Tancioco won the race for Commissioner of Communications. Jackeline Huinac-Fuentes will serve as Comissioner of Public Records.

Mowen Tan, a computer science major, was elected to the Commissioner of Activities and said she hopes to build upon the previous commissioners’ work.

Minty Win Thiri was elected as Commissioner of Publicity for a second term, while Elian Fontanilla was elected to the Commissioner of Finance. Fontanilla, a business major, said he hopes “to accomplish building towards a better sense of community”.

Lastly, Skyline College selected Arthur Veloso as its candidate for the SMCCCD Student Trustee position. He will now face off against the College of San Mateo and Cañada College nominees.

Ballots were emailed to students’ Gmail accounts on Tuesday and voting ended Thursday.