Chancellor search continues at SMCCCD

San Mateo County Community College District has yet to fill the vacancy after its initial search.

The position currently held by Michael Claire until June 2023, had narrowed in on three candidates, however, SMCCCD Board President Lisa Petrides said in a statement:

“At this time, the Board of Trustees has concluded the search, which did not yield the right candidate to lead our District into the future. We expect to conduct another search in the future and are considering options for an interim chancellor until a permanent chancellor is selected.”

Trustee Area 2 also has a vacancy after former board member Maurice Goodman vacated the seat to become a Millbrae City council member in December. The district is currently looking for candidates to succeed Goodman.

The Skyline View will continue following this story.