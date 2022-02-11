Community college district to continue masking mandate

The announcement comes after the state’s decision to ease requirements on Feb. 16

The District will hold off for now on lifting mask mandates around their three campuses.

The San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) will continue its masking requirements for the time being, despite California’s recent decision to lift most of the state’s indoor mask mandates starting on Feb. 16.

The District says they will continue to stay the course and allow for the appropriate time to consult with stakeholder groups and discuss policy with the board of trustees. As a result, employees, students, and visitors will still be required to wear a mask in all indoor settings on district property, regardless of vaccination status.

San Mateo County has already announced they will follow the state’s lead and lift the mandates on Feb. 16. Unvaccinated people over the age of two will still be required to wear masks inside. Though restrictions will be eased, places like public transportation, health care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, K-12 schools, and childcare settings will still be required to be masked.

NEWS: In alignment with the State, County of San Mateo to lift indoor mask mandate Feb. 16. Unvaccinated ages 2+ still required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses may determine own requirements. Masking still required in schools. More: https://t.co/hTWpbduYFd — County of San Mateo (@sanmateoco) February 9, 2022

Despite the changes, Bay Area health officers are still recommending that residents wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19, especially when cases rise and while in poorly-ventilated areas.

Skyline College, College of San Mateo, and Cañada College will continue to have surgical and N95 masks available at the entrance of each building.

