Pacifica locals concerned with new development plan

A plan to build a new residential subdivision in Pacifica along San Pedro Mountain is causing uproar among town residents and nearby neighbors.

The development project dubbed Linda Mar Woods includes 125 units of residential housing and roughly a combined 58 acres. There are two parcels of land with one planned to be in Pacifica territory located at the end of Higgins Way.

According to the project’s website, 60 percent of the land will be set aside as dedicated open space and 40 percent of it will be designated for homes, sidewalks, and parking. The website also claims that at least 30 percent of the homes will be affordable for moderate-income families.

The Pacifica Planning Department says the application from the international cooperation that owns the land is incomplete, meaning there isn’t any new developments or scheduled date for the city to find more about the plan.

Residents of Pacifica aren’t too thrilled about the idea and the possible ramifications it brings along.

While scouring through the planning department’s website back in February, a local neighbor found the project and immediately tipped it off to the occupants that live in the neighborhood.

Nick Lusson is a Pacifica resident that resides on Higgins and is the president of Protect San Pedro Mountain, a nonprofit organization featuring a group of neighbors, small business owners, and community members focused on working with Pacifica to make sure the plan’s current ideas stay away from the San Pedro hillside.

“The people on Higgins; we certainly don’t see ourselves as the only ones with an issue with this because the issue expands far beyond us through the whole community,” Lusson said. “But we kind of started there where we met as a neighborhood and everyone was kind of freaked out, and really worried, and upset about these plans.”

Several nearby opposers met at the Montessori School of Linda Mar on Higgins and held a lengthy discussion about concerns and a plan of action. The result was to create the Protect San Pedro Mountain organization and take the possible threat seriously.

In the developer’s plan, Higgins Way would require a major overhaul during the project. The street is expected to be torn apart to be widened, cutting into some of the school and property. The traffic would be directed to flow near the historic Shamrock Ranch, a family-owned horseback riding location that has been around for generations.

Even though the project includes a retaining wall, residents on the streets down below the mountain fear possible landslides dropping on them from above.

“This is a really beautiful part of our community,” Lusson said. “The ecology about it, the biology of it, the usage of it. From hikers, bikers, dog walkers, bird-watchers, you name it. It’s a real cherished part of Pacifica. And it’s also a historic area.”

The Ohlone Portola Heritage Trail included Old San Pedro Road, which residents fear could be in danger of being wiped away with the proposed subdivision. Now, hundreds of visitors use these trails for recreational purposes and there are some reported sightings of possible endangered species around the area.

The organization says that mountain bikers were among the loudest voices against the plan, coming out in crowds on social media.

“I’ve gone on hikes with my local boy scout troop to teach the younger kids about the native plants,” said Pacifica resident Dylan Macias, who is against the project. “I also have gone mountain biking multiple times and know other kids who go up there quite a bit.”

The Linda Mar Woods website says they will work to revamp and enhance mountain bike trails by establishing more “advanced” and “sustainable” trails.

Lusson says Pacifica officials could be leaning in favor of the proposal once the application is complete, but says the lack of support among citizens makes it difficult to support a project this aggressive and costly.

“We’ve hardly found anyone that’s in favor of this, there’s quite a bit of outrage,” Lusson said. “I feel very confident and it’s speculation because it’s not like I have a poll or vote, and my opinion is biased. It seems to me that the vast majority of people that live here are wildly against this and quite up in arms about it.”