Spider-Man is Swinging Back in Action

After a month long break up, the two studios are finally back again after reaching a new deal to continue their partnership. Kevin Fiege, President of Marvel Studios, will produce the next Spider-Man film and Tom Holland will once again play the role of Peter Parker. According to Hollywood sources, Holland was in the meeting with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Sony Film Chairman Tom Rothman.

During the summer, news broke that Disney had approached Sony with an offer to increase the financial stake for future Spider-Man films from 5 percent to 50 percent, which Sony rejected. Further report said that Disney’s offered was more reasonable for about 25 percent of market share.

The new deal will allow Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man solo film. We do not have any information about the third film, but the movie is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021, In exchange for Fiege producing movies for Sony’s future films. According to Insiders report, Marvel and Disney will receive 25 percent of the profits from now on.

Fiege was thankful about the decision, saying

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Fiege said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Amy Pascal, Chairperson of Sony Pictures, was very excited as well about the new deal.

“This is terrific,” she said. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in ‘Far From Home’ and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes.”

Sony had owned the rights to Spider- Man for decades, and I am sure Disney and Marvel saw how fans were upset about the Spider-Man leaving MCU, and decided to work things out in order to give everyone what they want.