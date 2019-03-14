The student news site of Skyline College.

The Skyline View

Menu
Filed under Campus News, News, Showcase

Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

I-Wei Chang, Staff Writer|March 14, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






There’s a story behind every person. As the adage goes, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Skyline College hosted the first Human Library on Feb. 21 in the library.

The Human Library is an international organization and movement that originated in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2000. Ronni Abergel – a young man living in Denmark witnessed his friend being assassinated due to a racial dispute, which let him consider the issue of ethnic conflict and set up “Stop the Violence”. This organization in Copenhagen was created to promote anti-violence, encourage dialogue and build relationships through face-to-face communication with real people’s story to dispel misunderstandings. Since its inception, this concept has been extended to 50 countries and more than 200 Human Library events have taken place in all over the world.

The first Human Library activity at Skyline was hosted in 2017. Sanjyot (Pia) Walawalkar, the librarian who is the organizer of the Human Library event at Skyline explained the Human Library schedule of this semester.

“As we finished the February Human Library, we’re applying to do one in March and going to do the larger one in April which will extend the event from two hours to four hours.” says Walawalkar.

The first Human Library this semester invites four different speakers to share their story. Within two hours of this event, it had attracted a total of 19 people. Regarding the first Human Library this semester, Walawalkar believes that it was very successful.

“The way we do Human Library is, one reader can read a human book or have a conversation with human book for half hour,” said Walawalkar. “In two hours, about 19 people who want to talk and share the experience; it’s been very successful.”

Raymon Gutierrez, the retention specialist in the Learning Center is one of the speakers and it was the second time he shared his story.

“I feel the human library is a great service that provides information to students to really get down the person themselves; the great thing that human library does, [it] allows an individual to share the story about life, the struggle that they deal with so students can relate to them,” said Gutierrez.

As the second time being involved in the events, Raymon felt excited to share his story again.

“With the last 2 years, I learned a lot from being here in this college and from students, so I can tell my story and my current struggle in town that we are all learning together, and I want to share that new information with them,” Gutierrez said.

In addition, Jeremy Evangelista, a Program Services Coordinator in Financial Aid at Skyline was another speaker this time. He recognizes that Human Library not only benefits students, it also is advantageous for speakers.

“I think in Human Library, I get to learn more about students on campus because it is a very conversational experience, it’s not just me talking and I was able to learn about students,“ Evangelista said.

Nazanin Nematollahi, a student from Iran who attended the event, feels she was inspired by one of the speaker’s story in Human Library.

“After attending to the Human Library, I learned I’m not the only person in the journey of the immigration and there are more people with the same obstacles to share,” Nematollahi said.

Human Library is a good activity for students to get experience from another’s point of view. If you’re interested in attending Human Library this semester, you check the student calendar for upcoming events.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Other stories filed under Campus News

Maroon Melodies and Mythology

Cow tongues and harmonicas turned into switchblades are a glimpse at one of the latest exhibits in the Skyline College gallery in Building 1 from Sain...

SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline
SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline
Mental Health Frist Aid
Mental Health Frist Aid
Black History Mobile Museum
Black History Mobile Museum
BAEC Reaches Out to Skyline Students
BAEC Reaches Out to Skyline Students

Other stories filed under News

Maroon Melodies and Mythology

Cow tongues and harmonicas turned into switchblades are a glimpse at one of the latest exhibits in the Skyline College gallery in Building 1 from Sain...

SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline
SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline
Mental Health Frist Aid
Mental Health Frist Aid
Black History Mobile Museum
Black History Mobile Museum
Trump’s National Emergency Protested in San Mateo
Trump’s National Emergency Protested in San Mateo
Navigate Left
  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Campus News

    SparkPoint hosts free farmers market at Skyline

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Focal Point

    The Beat with Kylea Pearson: And Suddenly it’s 2007

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Baseball

    Trojans comeback to beat Cabrillo at home

  • Movies

    Update from the View S3 E2

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Campus News

    Mental Health Frist Aid

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Focal Point

    The Beat with Kylea Pearson; What is Emo-Trap?

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Focal Point

    The Choice Is Yours

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Opinions

    Loose Change with Mark David Magat: Benefits of Meme Culture

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Baseball

    Bochy’s Farewell Season

  • Human Library Comes Back to Skyline

    Basketball

    Trojans Ready for Playoff Game

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student news site of Skyline College.
Human Library Comes Back to Skyline