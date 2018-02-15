The student news site of Skyline College.

Instagram worthy places in The City

Cristina Macz, TSV Staff WriterFebruary 15, 2018

With beautiful landmarks, nature sights, cute coffee shops and plenty of city views, San Francisco is a top tourist destination. For Bay Area locals it is easy to forget all the Instagram worthy places in our backyard.

If you want to spice up your Instagram or simply enjoy the views and vibes the city has to offer, there are a number of places in the Bay Area you can check out.

Here are a few places to start off, that were discovered through Google, Yelp, and word of mouth.

  • Home Cafe: 1222 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122

  • 16th Avenue Tile Steps (Moraga Steps): 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

  • The Conservatory of Flowers: 100 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118

  • China Beach: San Francisco’s Sea Cliff


The Bay Area has a lot to offer and we often take it for granted. It is time to leave old habits behind and treat ourselves to some sights.

If you are a busy student, you probably do not have time to think about vacation. Perhaps a small trip to the city wouldn’t hurt and would relieve some stress. Without trying too hard you could enjoy some beautiful sights, or food and capture them in the moment.

While a fancy camera wouldn’t hurt, an iPhone 8 Plus takes great pictures. Whenever you have a few hours to spare, grab your cell phone, some water, a few snacks, and perhaps a friend.

Ask around, get creative or start with the places listed above, and soon you will have amazing pictures and that aesthetic feed.

