Isaac Pailano shuffles into the spotlight

Isaac Pailano is a 19 year old Skyline student who fell in love with dancing about three years ago. Pailano got into dancing when he came across the dance style of shuffling while scrolling on YouTube.

Pailano describes shuffling as a dance style incorporating both feet, mixed with a bit of cardio, mostly done to electric music. He had already been working on his YouTube channel, “Inkychuu,” since he was a kid, but decided that shuffling was the content he wanted to focus on.

Pailano speaks about how dancing, specifically shuffling, has been a great way for him to express himself.

“It’s something I can let my emotions run through,” Pailano said.

After discovering this style when he was 16, he would practice at places like Dave & Busters after school — playing games like “Dance Rush Stardom” or “Dance Dance Revolution” and still practicing every weekend.

For Pailano, other dancing styles didn’t really speak to him.

“Shuffling is something you can do at your own pace,” Pailano said. “It’s something that you can actually learn without the hassle of breaking a leg or something.”

Although staying as a hobby for now, Pailano has entered a few tournaments where he can meet more people in the community and create more friends. Pailano appreciates the chance to dance and express himself without feeling judged, and wants to give others the courage.

“If you’re not scared and if you just commit, maybe you could be one of the best out there,” Pailano said.